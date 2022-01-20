IFA online event to examine key issue of input costs on farms

The Irish Farmers’ Association will host an online event tonight at 8pm to discuss the key issue for farmers in 2022 — the cost of inputs.
Guest speakers include Liam Woulfe, managing director of Grassland Agro; Rory Deverell, risk consultant with StoneX; David Wall, Teagasc research officer; and Liam MacHale, IFA European office director.
The speakers will provide an outlook for fertiliser markets and feed inputs, strategies to mitigate the increased cost of fertiliser, and possible EU interventions.
IFA president Tim Cullinan has said Irish farming is facing a very challenging year as the cost of doing business “threatens to wipe out some modest gains” in 2021.
“With an end to the closed period for spreading slurry, artificial fertiliser, farmyard manure, and other organic fertilisers upon us, farmers throughout the country will be planning how best to negotiate record fertiliser prices, limited supplies, and elevated feed prices in the weeks ahead,” he said.
Mr Cullinan has called for Government support for farmers, adding that if they are not supported in times of income downturn or financial pressures, the impact “will be far wider than the farming community”.