Vegetable sector ‘leads the way in being squeezed’

The vegetable production sector leads the way in terms of being the squeezed middle, according to a representative group.

Delegates at the Oxford Farming Conference heard there has been massive consolidation in the fresh produce sector, with the vegetable sector, in particular, down to a handful of businesses with massive turnovers and massive amounts of risk, operating on wafer-thin margins of often 1% to 2%.

British Growers Association chief executive Jack Ward said the sector as a whole has been stripped of any superfluous activity.

Late last year, IGD launched results from its in-store behaviour change trials, a joint effort with retailers, manufacturers, and researchers at the University of Leeds.

These trials tested what strategies at point-of-sale could shift consumers towards making “healthier, more sustainable” food and drink choices.

These first results were taken from promotions in over 100 Sainsbury’s stores during a four-week period in January 2020 and January 2021.

With previous research from IGD showing that 37% of consumers say that cost prevents them from eating a healthy, sustainable diet, the trials tested the hypothesis: reducing the price of fruit and vegetables to 60p (72c) in stores in the country, for four weeks, should increase portions sold and variety of products purchased two using three behaviour change levers.

Sales data analysed by the team at the University of Leeds found the number of promoted fruit and vegetable portions sold increased by 78% when the price was reduced.

As well as the number of promoted fruit or vegetables purchased, fruit and vegetable sales also increased beyond the items on offer.

The squeezed middle

Jack Ward said there is an “increasing gap and lack of understanding between the harsh economic realities of producing food in the 21st century and the consumer expectation for ever-cheaper costs of food and the broader expectations around other aspects of the supply chain”.

“Really, are people arguing that the cost of vegetables is too high?” Mr Ward said.

“If you talk to any growers at the moment, you’ll get a pretty consistent kind of story.

“They are mostly facing an irreconcilable dilemma of rising, even escalating, input costs and consumer expectations on the one hand, and static prices and static returns on the other hand.

“We have to really look at what this is doing to the sector.

“This sector really leads the way in terms of being the squeezed middle. I think for a lot of growers, they feel as though they are between the rock of rising prices and the hard place of consumer expectation.”

Every day, fruit and vegetable growers up and down the country are delivering produce to stores, so that consumers can “go in before Christmas and buy carrots at 19p a pack, cauliflowers 79p each”.

“So we might be asking if you’re a consumer in particular, where’s the problem? What’s the issue?” Mr Ward asked.

“Well, here’s the rub: growing veg at these prices - it may be doable, it may be achievable.

“It is happening at the moment but I think the point that we, as growers, as consumers, as society, as government, as retailers, really need to address: is this situation sustainable?”

Substantial investment

He said that there are a number of really important issues that the fresh produce industry has to face, one of these being seasonal labour.

While he welcomed the announcement that the visa scheme for seasonal workers coming to the UK is going to be extended for a further three years, that announcement was “concurrent with an expectation that there needs to be massive investment in automation: in robotics”.

“We’re going to see a transition away from the use of synthetic chemistry to deal with pests and diseases and a move towards more biological controls,” he said.

“And we’re going to have to deal with the challenge of lowering the environmental footprint across our food systems.

“But none of these are nil-cost options. They are going to require substantial investment.

“Firstly in research and development, and that warrants the whole debate itself for the fresh produce sector, and secondly, in capital investment.

“And we have to really ask the question about the degree of appetite for businesses making a 1% margin about making the scale of this investment on whether in 10 years time we’re going to have the industry that we need to deliver the products that we need.

“So despite the reports arguing for lower prices, we haven’t got to lose sight of the fact that consumers in the UK get a fantastic deal in terms of fruit and veg on cost and quality.

“But, at what cost to the industry?”