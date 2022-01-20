Where there's muck there's money; find the value of your slurry

If you spent €10,000 on fertiliser in 2021, the same quantity in 2022 will set you back a staggering €27,000, farmers were told in last week’s Teagasc 'Getting the Best out of your Slurry' webinar.

With fertiliser prices at an all-time high, cattle slurry will be a valuable resource on farms this year, with the webinar revealing how to get the maximum return from nutrients in slurry.

Advisors explained that slurry of 6% dry matter can be expected to have nine units of nitrogen, five of phosphate, and 32 of potash in 1,000 gallons.

For pig slurry, 19N:7P:20K might be more typical.

However, for those after a more precise approach to finding out exactly how valuable their slurry is can get it tested by a private laboratory for €50-80.

Take samples between January and March from agitated slurry, preferably from a slurry tanker gate valve tanker. Mix a few samples, and send a half-litre to one litre to the laboratory on the same day.

You may need advice on interpreting the results.

Slurry nutrients are variable and driven primarily by the water content, so it is important to at least know the dry matter - and you can check this yourself if you buy a slurry hydrometer (likely to cost €50-60) and test a bucket of your slurry.

The slurry spreading season opened in mid-January, except for four northern countries. However, conditions were not suitable for spreading at the time of last week’s webinar, soil temperatures were too low, at only 3-4°C, grass growth was too low, and soils were too wet.

For best use of the nitrogen in slurry, use it when soil temperature exceeds 5.5°C, soil trafficability and grass growth are suitable, and the weather forecast is good.

Slurry spreading should be maximised in the spring, and enough should be kept aside to target it at low phosphorous and potassium index fields (where is it most beneficial for grass growth) and for silage and maize fields.

Teagasc recommends to dairy farmers to get a larger area spread at moderate rates per acre in the spring, applying cattle slurry instead of chemical nitrogen fertiliser on about 50-60% of the whole farm in the spring, all done with low-emission techniques.

No more than 2,500 gallons per acre should be applied in the spring.

As well as fields with low P and K levels, those with lower grass covers (under 1,000kg of dry matter per ha) should be targeted.

Where silage ground is unavailable for grazing, reserve some slurry for silage ground in mid-February, dairy farmers are advised.

Don’t apply slurry or fertiliser if a yellow rainfall warning is in place or is forecast within the next 48 hours (avoid waterlogged or frozen soils also).

Know your buffer margins, and never apply slurry or fertiliser there.

Don’t apply more than 29kg N/ha (23 units N/ac) of chemical N fertiliser in February, nor more than 78kg N/ha (slurry N plus chemical N) in total up to early April. And dairy farmers are also advised not to apply fertiliser N on fields that received slurry in the first round.

The timing and rate of fertiliser N and slurry applications are key decisions for every dairy farmer, but a lack of N supply in the soil limits spring grass growth, which will lead in turn to higher feed costs.

The fields most likely to respond to early N are perennial ryegrass swards or recently reseeded fields, those with a grass cover over 400kg, and fields with optimum soil fertility.

Teagasc staff are also advising farmers to use protected urea, to link early N with a spring feed budget, and to calibrate and maintain the fertiliser spreader in good condition.