Drink exports hit €1.62bn as consumers worldwide toast quality of Irish beverages

Consumers worldwide are raising their glasses in salute to the taste and quality of Irish whiskey, beer and liqueurs.

And in doing so they are also indirectly toasting tillage and dairy farmers countrywide who provide the key grain and cream ingredients for the range of Irish beverages that comprise the list of iconic brands.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit on trading, the drinks sector here made a significant contribution to the performance of the food and beverage sectors last year.

Bord Bia’s latest 'Export Performance and Prospects' report said Ireland exported the equivalent of almost €37m worth of food and drink every day last year to customers in more than 180 countries worldwide.

They were part of Ireland’s overall food, drink and horticulture exports, which increased by 4% to a record €13.5bn in 2021.

Drinks exports increased by 19% to €1.62bn. That strong recovery was most robust in Irish whiskey and cream liqueur exports, particularly to the United States. Whiskey exports were worth €856m – up 25% compared to 2020.

Bord Bia pointed out, however, that not all categories within the drinks sector experienced the same levels of recovery. Overall beer exports were down by 3% to €246m.

The closure of bars, and nightclubs in many markets had an impact, but a recovery in beer exports is expected during this year, as these sectors reopen.

Looking ahead, Bord Bia said the prospects for the drinks sector were broadly positive for 2022. The recovery in exports is expected to continue in the spirits and cream liqueur sectors, despite the challenges to be overcome in relation to inflation across the supply chain.

A recovery in beer exports is also anticipated, although it may take time to recover the losses of 2020 and 2021.

Irish Farmers Association president Tim Cullinan said the Bord Bia report shows the importance of farming to the economy.

“With a massive increase in input costs — feed, energy and fertiliser — it’s critical that the price received by farmers increases across all sectors to help offset the extraordinary hike in the costs of production,” he said.