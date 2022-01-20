Irish Hereford Prime unveils new ‘mark of quality’ branding

Irish Hereford Prime unveils new ‘mark of quality’ branding

Irish Hereford Prime members Tennyson Egar, Ivor Deverell, Tanya English, Michael Cleary and Niall O' Mahony (chairman).

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 09:25

One of Europe’s largest and oldest Hereford producer groups, Irish Hereford Prime, has unveiled a new brand identity.

The society hopes the new branding, which uses a single flowing line to illustrate the Hereford animal, will be a “clear statement of quality” on menus and supermarket shelves.

Speaking in relation to their rebrand and Meat Technology Ireland study, Niall O’Mahony, Irish Hereford Prime chairman said: “Rich history, strong provenance, superior taste, environmental credentials - at Irish Hereford Prime, there really is so much to savour.

“Everyday, each and every member displays an enormous commitment to the Hereford breed, and to the values and missions that our producer group are founded upon. We wished to show our commitment to our community of breeders by investing in the brand and ensuring it is consistent with the exceptional quality of our meat produced.

"Irish Hereford Prime is not only featured on top Irish menus, but it is sought after across Europe.

“We wish to ensure that the story of these animals and farmers are told, as they so justly deserve.”

It comes as the findings of the Meat Technology Ireland study ranked Herefords most consistent for tenderness and flavour, when compared against 11 other beef breeds.

Read More

Beef trade: Outlook positive on both the home and export markets

Beef from grass-fed Irish Hereford Prime animals is a source of Omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins E & B, calcium, magnesium and potassium.

“It was wonderful to get this independent acknowledgement of something which we pride our animals on,” Mr O’Mahony added.

The new branding aims to serve as an authenticator of the beef's provenance and production standards.

Beef from grass-fed Irish Hereford Prime animals is a source of Omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins E & B, calcium, magnesium and potassium.

"Certified Irish Hereford Prime is a true badge of quality. It gives producers, chefs and consumers complete confidence that the beef is genuine and can be traced back to the field where it was reared. Irish Hereford Prime adheres to a lengthy and strict set of certification regulations, with members also participating in the Bord Bia Sustainability Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme," Mr O'Mahony said.

More in this section

How Simon Best has taken learnings from sport and applied them to farming How Simon Best has taken learnings from sport and applied them to farming
Beef trade: Outlook positive on both the home and export markets Beef trade: Outlook positive on both the home and export markets
Spreading fertilizer Fertiliser in the firing line as Department to focus on reduction to meet emissions targets
Organisation: Irish Hereford Prime
<p>Origin Green works with around 53,000 farms and 324 Irish food and drink companies.</p>

Bord Bia farm standards will be 'revamped' in 2022/2023

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices