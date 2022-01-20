Irish Hereford Prime unveils new ‘mark of quality’ branding

One of Europe’s largest and oldest Hereford producer groups, Irish Hereford Prime, has unveiled a new brand identity.

The society hopes the new branding, which uses a single flowing line to illustrate the Hereford animal, will be a “clear statement of quality” on menus and supermarket shelves.

Speaking in relation to their rebrand and Meat Technology Ireland study, Niall O’Mahony, Irish Hereford Prime chairman said: “Rich history, strong provenance, superior taste, environmental credentials - at Irish Hereford Prime, there really is so much to savour.

“Everyday, each and every member displays an enormous commitment to the Hereford breed, and to the values and missions that our producer group are founded upon. We wished to show our commitment to our community of breeders by investing in the brand and ensuring it is consistent with the exceptional quality of our meat produced.

"Irish Hereford Prime is not only featured on top Irish menus, but it is sought after across Europe.

“We wish to ensure that the story of these animals and farmers are told, as they so justly deserve.”

It comes as the findings of the Meat Technology Ireland study ranked Herefords most consistent for tenderness and flavour, when compared against 11 other beef breeds.

Beef from grass-fed Irish Hereford Prime animals is a source of Omega 3 fatty acids, vitamins E & B, calcium, magnesium and potassium.

“It was wonderful to get this independent acknowledgement of something which we pride our animals on,” Mr O’Mahony added.

The new branding aims to serve as an authenticator of the beef's provenance and production standards.

"Certified Irish Hereford Prime is a true badge of quality. It gives producers, chefs and consumers complete confidence that the beef is genuine and can be traced back to the field where it was reared. Irish Hereford Prime adheres to a lengthy and strict set of certification regulations, with members also participating in the Bord Bia Sustainability Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme," Mr O'Mahony said.