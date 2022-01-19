Beef trade: Outlook positive on both the home and export markets

A positive outlook for beef on both the home and export markets for 2022 outlined by Bord Bia in their forecast for the year unlines a gradual strengthening of the trade for cattle at the factories.

As the intake at the factories continues to build for the early weeks of the year, early signs of a hardening in the prices are emerging and the processors are anxious for stock, which is adding confidence for producers.

While the officially quoted prices are little changed from last week, suppliers are reporting a strengthening in the ‘add on’ being negotiated on the sale of stock this week and valued at up to 5 cents/kg.

The base for steers is generally being quoted at 425 cents/kg but a sizeable percentage of the intake are being purchased on a base of 430 cents/kg. While some finishers are trying their hand at a ‘hard sell’ to get extra, there is strong resistance from the processors to going above 430 cents/kg at this point.

Three Angus cross bullocks born March '20 average weight 500 kilos sold for €1,050 each at a sale in Dungarvan Mart. Picture: O'Gorman Photography.

Heifers are being quoted on a base of 430 cents/kg with the prices being paid ranging 430-435 cents/kg. The processors are reported to be very anxious for heifers and some suppliers are reporting a minority of deals getting about 435 cents/kg base for larger quality lots this week.

The price for young bulls has slipped up to 5 cents/kg under the equivalent grade steers. The R grade young bulls are ranging 420-425 cents/kg, a slight slippage from the pre-Christmas trade when they were making parity with the steers.

The cow price is continuing strong, retaining the gains made during the early days of this year to return up to 400 cents/kg for quality R grade cows, for which the price this week is ranging from 390 cents/kg. There is good interest from the factories for the cows which is positive for beef prices forward.

In its outlook for 2022, Bord Bia expects an increase of around 70,000 head in the supply for the year.

Bord Bia Beef Marketing Manager Mark Zieg said that tighter supplies in the EU should be sufficient to underpin a stable market forward for beef in 2022.

While the UK remains the most important market for Irish beef exports, in the post-Brexit environment for 2021, there was a slight decline of 2% in the value of exports to the UK, while the market returned higher prices/kg. The intake for last week increased to 32,435 head, just 600 head less than the same week last year.

All the categories were close to parity with the second week of 2021. Steers accounted for 11,171 head, with 10,620 heifers, 6,321 cows and 3,955 young bulls.