Scenic 21-acre farm hits the market in Waterford

Farm is dissected by public road, making it highly accessible
Some of the 21-acre property at Kilclonney, Kilmacthomas, with the Comeraghs in the background.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 10:10
Conor Power

Brand new to the market is a 20.9-acre farm in a very scenic part of east Co Waterford – a spot where few tracts of land have made their way onto the market in recent years, according to the selling agent.

The property is located in the townland of Kilclooney, about 8km from the village of Kilmacthomas and within a 25-minute drive of Waterford City.

“The farm is in two divisions,” said Margaret Harty of Dungarvan-based Harty and Co Auctioneers.

“They’re roughly the same size and divided by the public road... It’s good quality land – all in permanent pasture.”

The Comeragh Mountains form a dramatic backdrop to the property, and the surrounding area is dominated by a vibrant agricultural community, where a mixture of beef cattle and dairy farming are equally dominant.

“There should be quite a bit of interest in the local area,” said Ms Harty. “Because it’s quite a progressive farming area, there would be a lot of people with dairying interests and there are quite a few involved in cattle and sheep farming too.”

The agent also mentions the outside possibility of planning permission to build a house on it. 

The price reflects a purely agricultural value, but its location suggests the right person may well be able to live on the land – something that would make it somewhat more attractive to someone looking long-term.

There are entitlements with the farm, further details of which can be obtained from the selling agents.

The price guide of €180,000 (€8,600/acre) reflects its quality and its location. However, it will be interesting to see whether this holding will sell in separate lots or as one entire holding. 

Either way, the fact that the public road dissects the farm means it is a highly accessible one.

“Land doesn’t come up in this area very often, and it’s an opportunity to increase an existing holding or to acquire land in the area... there would be quite a number of people in the locality on the lookout for land," added Ms Harty.

