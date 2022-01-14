IFA elections round-up: New committee chairs announced

IFA elections round-up: New committee chairs announced

The IFA committee chair election results were announced today.

Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 17:13

The Irish Farmers Association has announced the names of its new committee chairs.

TJ Maher from South Tipperary takes over from Pat Farrell as Chair of the IFA Animal Health Committee, having previously served as Vice-Chair of the Animal Committee.

Alice Doyle has been elected chair of the Farm Family Committee. From Wexford, she succeeds Caroline Farrell who completes her term.

The new chair of the IFA Hill Committee is Cáillin Conneelly, from Connemara, replacing Flor McCarthy.

Cork man Nigel Sweetman has been elected as Chairman of the Poultry Committee, succeeding Andy Boylan.

The IFA Potato Committee has elected Sean Ryan from Wexford as the next Chair. He will succeed Thomas McKeown.

Kevin Comiskey from Leitrim will step up from Vice-Chair of the National Sheep Committee to chair, taking over from Sean Dennehy.

Jason Fleming has been elected to succeed Vincent Nally as Forestry Committee chair.

Kieran McEvoy, from Laois, will take over from Mark Browne as National Grain chairman.

Each will take up their roles at the AGM later this month.

More in this section

A newborn lamb being cleaned by its mother in a lambing pen Calls for inspection flexibility for sheep farmers
‘Energy from the ground has always been around’ ‘Energy from the ground has always been around’
New Year begins with an increased demand for beef New Year begins with an increased demand for beef
<p>Geysir sometimes known as The Great Geysir, is a geyser in southwestern Iceland.</p>

What's the potential of geothermal energy for Irish agriculture?

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices