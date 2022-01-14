IFA elections round-up: New committee chairs announced

The Irish Farmers Association has announced the names of its new committee chairs.

TJ Maher from South Tipperary takes over from Pat Farrell as Chair of the IFA Animal Health Committee, having previously served as Vice-Chair of the Animal Committee.

Alice Doyle has been elected chair of the Farm Family Committee. From Wexford, she succeeds Caroline Farrell who completes her term.

The new chair of the IFA Hill Committee is Cáillin Conneelly, from Connemara, replacing Flor McCarthy.

Cork man Nigel Sweetman has been elected as Chairman of the Poultry Committee, succeeding Andy Boylan.

The IFA Potato Committee has elected Sean Ryan from Wexford as the next Chair. He will succeed Thomas McKeown.

Kevin Comiskey from Leitrim will step up from Vice-Chair of the National Sheep Committee to chair, taking over from Sean Dennehy.

Jason Fleming has been elected to succeed Vincent Nally as Forestry Committee chair.

Kieran McEvoy, from Laois, will take over from Mark Browne as National Grain chairman.

Each will take up their roles at the AGM later this month.