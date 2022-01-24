Farm Legal advice: Can a girlfriend claim part of my house?

Dear Karen,

My girlfriend and I have been living together for three years. We moved into my childhood home on my family’s farm after both my parents passed away and I took over running the family farm.

We share a son that is 18 months old. I am the sole provider for our family as my girlfriend left her job after having our son to focus on raising him.

Within the last year, our relationship has progressively worsened. There is a lot of tension in the house and it is not healthy for any of us. I believe it is best if we go our separate ways for the sake of our son.

However, she has told me that if we do separate, she intends on claiming her share of our home as she will not be able to afford to rent or buy a house otherwise. What are my rights?

Dear Reader,

I am very sorry to hear this. Unfortunately, situations like yours are arising much more frequently as couples make the decision not to marry or to postpone marriage. Often, people enter into cohabitation without the same amount of consideration as marriage.

Co-habiting partners do not possess the same rights as those who are part of a married couple. When a cohabitating couple separates, depending on satisfying certain criteria, an application can be made by a co-habitant to the court for financial assistance from the other co-habitant. This redress can be given in a number of different ways, depending on the relationship, including a property adjustment order.

The Civil Partnership and Certain Rights and Obligations of Cohabitants Act 2010, is the main piece of legislation in Ireland regarding cohabitating couples.

In particular, it is Section 172(5), which states that to be eligible for redress, a cohabitating couple must have lived together in an intimate and committed relationship for a minimum of five years, or for a minimum of two years if the couple share children. The person seeking to have rights recognised must be financially dependent on the other person.

In the case where a judge finds that there is financial dependency, they have power to direct a number of different orders. To determine the rights and obligations of the cohabitants in question, a judge may take a number of different factors into account.

Such factors include the financial circumstances of both cohabitants, how long and how serious the relationship of the cohabitants was, whether there were any children from the relationship, the conduct of the parties, the contribution, financial or otherwise, made by each party etc.

As you have a child, and have been living together for three years, you and your girlfriend do satisfy the definition of a cohabitating couple.

This means, if your girlfriend can demonstrate to a court that is financially dependent on you, she may be entitled to some form of financial assistance from you, if you part ways.

A court has a number of powers, including directing that assets be sold, granting a property adjustment order directing that your girlfriend receive a share in an asset, or directing that a lump sum be paid to her.

You should contact a solicitor for legal advice. In general, your girlfriend has two years to apply to the court from when the relationship ends for relief.

Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.

- Email: info@walshandpartners.ie - Web: www.walshandpartners.ie

While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information contained in this article, solicitor Karen Walsh does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising, and you should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.