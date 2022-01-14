Use the lull before calving to make sure your insurance policies are working for you

Renewing your insurance usually isn’t given much thought other than acknowledging the change in policy premium, but reviewing your cover could have major business benefits.

Take the lull before it all kicks off with calving and fieldwork to consider if you are properly insured.

Being properly insured means having the cover you want for the risks associated with your business and being insured for the right amount. Separating out different policy types that are available can help identify what you need cover for.

Farm buildings

Let’s start with farm buildings – are all of your farm buildings currently covered?

Over the years there may be new sheds constructed or extensions to existing farm buildings – these need to be added to your policy or will not be insured.

Similarly, if you have taken on the lease of a farm, have you taken out appropriate insurance cover for those buildings?

The type of cover available for farm buildings can include fire and storm damage. Some insurers will refuse to cover farm buildings over a certain age or where such buildings are showing signs of rust and degradation.

Lastly, in relation to buildings, are the buildings insured for the correct sum? The cost of constructing farm buildings has rocketed over the past year, with cladding prices having almost doubled, and concrete prices having risen by 15%.

In the event that farm buildings are underinsured, the payout in the event of a claim will be proportionately reduced.

Take, for example, a building insured for fire cover with a value of €50,000 is damaged in a fire. The damage done by the fire can be remediated for €20,000.

An assessor evaluates the buildings as having a total replacement cost of €100,000. As the damage represents 20% of the total replacement cost, the payout will be based proportionately to the quantum insured, meaning the payout is capped at €10,000, being 20% of the value insured.

Where a farm building is insured, remember its contents are not.

Separate insurance cover is needed for milking equipment and tanks, straw and machinery stored within farm buildings. Cover types can include fire and lightning insurance.

For milk suppliers, insurance can cover product liability.

Public liability

Public liability can cover claims as a result of the straying of animals or as a result of persons having accidents on the farm holding. Public liability taken out by a landowner can in some cases cover incidences where a tree may fall out on the public road.

On that latter point, clarification with your insurer should be sought as to its position in respect of decaying trees.

In relation to farm machinery, farm tractors can of course be insured comprehensively, or third-party only or including fire and theft as optional extras. Glass cover can be added in, with varying amounts of excess. The lower the excess, the higher the premium payable. Some insurers will add a loading in the case of claims for glass cover, whereas others do not.

Key cover can also be added, which is particularly useful for modern tractors and machinery where the key may be chipped.

Bear in mind that tractors may not be covered for theft insurance if the keys are left within the vehicle. Also bear in mind that just because the tractor is insured doesn’t mean the attachment is.

Absent of implement insurance, the insurance pay-out will cover the tractor only. Cover can be obtained for farm tools and portable equipment but such cover may only be granted where such equipment is kept in a locked shed in a residential farmyard.

Livestock

Additional insurance can be sought for livestock. Cover can include stock in transit, lightning and electrocution cover, and cover for the stock lost due to the failure of cattle slats.

Employer’s liability can include regular paid staff and an element for casual labour. Some policies require staff members to be named, and in such cases ensure any changes in personnel are updated accordingly.

Some insurance policies may cover contractors, such as shed painters, whereas others may not.

Knowing what cover you have is the starting point, adjusting your cover to suit your needs is the next. When comparing prices, check the same level of cover is offered.