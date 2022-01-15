Mixed-quality West Cork land for €4,250/acre

A mixed-quality parcel of West Cork land is up for grabs and likely to attract a range of interest in 2022. Located in the atmospheric Coomhola Valley near Bantry, the 40-acre holding offers the opportunity to own some acres in an area of great scenic beauty in the heart of West Cork.

According to the Dunmanway-based selling agent Daniel Lehane, this land would be of interest to hobby farmers or someone hoping to plant trees on it at some point. This holding is also Lot 2 of a larger parcel that originally contained almost 60 acres.

“It’s only about 4.5km from Coomhola,” he said. Coomhola is a lively hamlet just off the main N71 West Cork route. It has a primary school and is on an alternative route through the mountains to Kenmare during the busier summer periods. The picturesque coastal village of Glengarriff and the larger town of Bantry are roughly equidistant from the property (about 12km away).

“It’s more suitable for forestry but there’s a nice bit of grazing pocketed through it... there’s some rock as well. It’s all in one block and there aren’t any outbuildings with it.”

The price guide of €165,000-€170,000 (€4,250/acre) puts it in a very attractive range that will suit a number of pockets but its limitations in terms of quality will also limit its potential market.

“It’s a price that would reflect the nature of the land and of the general area,” said Mr Lehane, who added there is some interest in the land.

“There is interest in it at the moment,” he said. “There’s a little bit of local interest but most of it is from abroad.”

There are no entitlements with the property but neither are there any restrictions in terms of its use, such as there are with Special Areas of Conservation.

“It would be in a disadvantaged area,” said Mr Lehane, “but there’s nothing restricting in terms of use... it’s in a very rural area, a very nice area. If you want a bit of peace and quiet and a bit of farming, that’s the place to be.”