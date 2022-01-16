Brookfield House auction draws fast bids in mid-winter

December was never regarded as a top month for public auctions, but if a recent public auction of a 45-acre holding in Cahir, South Tipperary, is anything to go by, the hunger for public auctions and for farms is strong enough to overcome any seasonal bumps in the road.

The sale took place on Friday, December 10, at the Cahir House Hotel.

Selling agent John Stokes of Clonmel-based auctioneers Stokes & Quirke said there was a good turnout on the day, a clear indication of the pent-up appetite for the grand and fascinating occasion of the public auction.

In this case, the property was divided into four lots, this providing something for everyone and adding to a heightened sense of suspense in the proceedings.

Lot 1 consisted of a 3.7-acre field fronting onto the Old Dublin Road in Cahir. Lot 2 was, for many, the jewel in the crown – a period home (Brookfield House) requiring complete renovation on 12 acres of land and including a large array of outbuildings. Lot 3 was 8.6 acres with a derelict cottage and more farm outbuildings. Lot 4 comprised a 21-acre holding, also with some outbuildings.

“There was great excitement to be back at a public auction while being full observant of Covid regulations," said Mr Stokes.

The bids came in very swiftly, with all four lots exceeding their expected guide prices. There is no doubt the proximity to Cahir, its services, railway station and the main Cork-Dublin motorway were all factors.

The availability of such a tempting array of different properties was another important factor in the speed at which the day’s business was concluded.

In the end, the total sum achieved was €865,000, broken down as follows: Lot 1, €90,000; Lot 2, €420,000; Lot 3, €190,000; Lot 4, €165,000.

Taking into account the work required on the renovation of Brookfield House, the price of €420,000 was a strong one, while the highest clear price per acre was €24,300/acre for the 3.7-acre field in Lot 1.