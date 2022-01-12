Butter prices notch up above €6,000 peak

Indicators appear positive for milk prices as international butter prices notch up above €6,000 a tonne for a fourth week in a row. Prices at this week’s Dutch dairy auction continued to hold at their strongest since 2019 across all five main dairy commodities.

It is significant for the market locally as the main trade for European skimmed and whole milk powder, butter, and whey.

The butter price slipped slightly by €10 a tonne to €6,080. Whole milk powder held at €4,270 a tonne, while skimmed milk powder for human consumption crept up by €10 a tonne to €3,460.

The biggest increase this week was skimmed milk powder for feed, up €70/tonne to €3,450, while whey powder fetched €50 more at €1,270 a tonne.

This week’s GDT auctions also reported milk price increases in butter, SMP, and cheddar cheese.

Farmers are hoping the surge will translate into higher farm-gate prices.

IFA dairy chairman Stephen Arthur said processors must pay a milk price well in excess of 40cpl this month.

“Given the buoyant year processors have had, and the rising costs farmers will have to incur this year, every board member has to seriously consider a 13th payment for its suppliers,” said Mr Arthur.

It comes as dairy experts in the UK say milk prices increasing 50% or more, due to the global dairy demand exceeding supply, may eventually become the new normal. But the higher prices may not automatically improve the livelihood of dairy farmers, because they will likely face higher costs of production, especially those related to stricter environmental policies, said Kite Consulting, a UK agency specialising in advising the dairy industry.

Such environmental policies, including reduction of nitrogen and phosphate pollution, may lead to a reduction or standstill of dairy output in exporting countries, said industry analysts at Kite.

They said the unintended consequences of dairy exporting countries pursuing stricter environmental policies, however commendable, are milk prices increasing sharply and structurally, and milk products, already expensive in dairy importing countries, rising further in price, and at a faster rate than consumer spending power.

Unless dairy demand is met by local supply, the UN Sustainable Development Goal of providing affordable, highly nutritious food to all may be jeopardised.

“To put it bluntly, nutrition for Africa will be sacrificed to meet national climate change targets in dairy exporting countries,” according to the Kite report entitled Why the UK Dairy Industry Can Prosper From Increased Export Demand.

“The growth opportunity for an efficient dairy-producing country like the UK, which produces milk with a carbon footprint half of the global average, is therefore enormous,” advisers wrote.

Where importing countries satisfy dairy demand with local supply, it will typically have a greenhouse gas footprint of 2.5 times or more per unit of nutrition than in the most climate-efficient major dairy exporting countries.

“So, a shift of dairy production from the current exporting countries to local-for-local dairy farming in the current importing countries will likely result in a higher overall CO2 emission globally,” according to Kite.