52 acres of Golden Vale land attracts range of interest

Situated in Limerick just a couple of kilometres north of the border with Cork, a 52-acre holding near the village of Glenroe represents a very interesting opportunity for someone to purchase some substantial acres in the Golden Vale.

For those who grew up in Ireland in the 1980s and ‘90s, that might be a little confusing, with the fictional village of Glenroe in Co Wicklow having become far more famous than the real thing, thanks to the success of the eponymous television series.

This land, however, is the real deal — a good block of grassland that’s ready to be sold without any complications at a reasonable price level.

“It’s located between Kilfinane and Mitchelstown,” said Éamonn O’Brien of CCM Property Network, “And it has a guide price on it of just over €8,000 per acre.

“It’s good land, best suited to pasture. It’s elevated and free-draining and laid out in six main divisions.”

The block is a fairly regular quasi-rectangular shape, with the public road running along part of its eastern boundary and some forestry land adjoining its western bounds. The farmyard and outbuildings are not included in the sale.

It’s elevated and free-draining and laid out in six main divisions

“If someone wanted them, however, they could be an add-on,” clarified Mr O’Brien. The current situation is clear, with the tenant not interested in purchasing the land.

“It has been leased out for the last number of years,” said Mr O’Brien.

“The owner has retired from farming a few years ago and the lease has expired, so it’s affording an opportunity to test the market with it.

“It’s for sale with goodwill... the previous tenants don’t appear to have an interest in trying to purchase it, so it’s not as if the next buyer is purchasing it out from under them.

“They may have an interest in renting it if the next owner is someone who wants to purchase it but who doesn’t have an interest in farming the land... So it’s an open opportunity for anyone — you’re not standing on anyone’s toes by getting involved in this one.”

The water supply is via a gravity-fed well and there are no entitlements coming with the property.

According to Mr O’Brien, there has been a good level of interest in the farm so far.

“Interest has come from people locally and also from people based abroad,” he said. “There’s an appreciation that in this general area, land doesn’t come up that often in this part of the Golden Vale.”

In any given area, there are always those based elsewhere who are constantly on the lookout for land and something like this offering may afford a long-desired opportunity to purchase and invest, with the hope of moving back to the locality and building a home. Equally, for those who are farming locally and looking to expand, a chance like this may only come up once a decade.

“I notice that, in recent years, people renting land don’t always necessarily have an interest in purchasing,” added Mr O’Brien, who mentions in passing that their latest land-lease offering has just gone up to €330 per acre after just one working day on the market.

“It’s just another example that shows that there’s huge demand for rental land right now. It’s a great block of grazing ground, which could be an outside farm or a hobby farm or it could be an investment.”