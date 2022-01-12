New Year begins with an increased demand for beef

Signs of a strengthening in the trade for cows at the factories and the turnaround by one of the major UK supermarkets on the stocking of Irish beef are positive omens for the trade this week.

January is usually a quieter month for prime beef sales, with a normal drop off in consumer demand post-Christmas, but the early days of 2022 have started with increased demand for manufacturing beef to replenish depleted stocks.

As a result, the factories in some areas of the country and keenly anxious to source more cows and stronger demand has resulted in the processors improving their prices by up to 10 cents/kg.

Large numbers of R grade cows are reporting to be fetching up to 400 cents/kg at the top paying factories for this week with a pro-rata improvement in the prices down the line for the lesser quality grades.

There is an old held belief in the beef sector that the cow price is the barometer for the prime beef forward and price movement for the cows is regularly the advance of what's to come for other categories.

The prime beef prices are holding stable at the factories this week, with quotes unchanged from the early post-Christmas days.

The base for steers continues at 425 cents/kg and very little more to be got for trying a hand at hard selling. Post-Christmas demand for beef is not hectic and the plants are happy enough with the current intake, which has relieved them of pressure to deal with producers for stronger supplies.

This means that the base for heifers is also stable at 430 cents/kg for most of the intake. Some suppliers of heifers are reporting up to 435 cents/kg being paid for larger lots from regular suppliers, but not generally on the table.

Prices for the young bulls have eased a shade, falling behind parity with the equivalent grade steer by around 5 cents/kg this week on a base of 420 cents/kg for the R's, indicative that the pressure of requiring the young bulls to make up any deficit in the steer supply has eased.

Meantime the decision of the major UK supermarket group Asda to restock Irish beef on their shelves is a welcome boost to demand for beef animals and confidence forward in the trade with UK.

The intake of stock at the factories for the first week of 2022 was sharply down across all categories adding up to an aggregate decline exceeding 6,000 head overall compared to the start of 2021.

Supply for the week fell back to 26,810 head compared to more than 33,000 head supplied for the corresponding week last year.

There was 8,887 steers, 8,723 heifers, 3,030 young bulls, and 5,217 cows making up last week's kill