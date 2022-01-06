Dairy-Tech 2022 postponed until April

Dairy-Tech 2022 postponed until April

Attendees at Dairy-Tech 2019

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 14:22
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The organisers of Dairy-Tech have announced that the 2022 event has been postponed until April 7.

The show was due to be held next month on February 2 at Stoneleigh Park, Kenilworth, in England.

Show organisers the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers said they made the decision to push back the date to April following the hike in Covid-19 cases over Christmas.  

In a statement today, RABDF managing director Matt Knight said that upholding the health and safety of visitors, members, exhibitors, speakers, and staff is "paramount". 

"However, due to the unprecedented number of cases of Coronavirus over the last few weeks, we feel the best and most responsible option is to postpone the event until later in the year when cases historically have dropped," Mr Knight said.

“By April, the hope is more people will have received their booster jab and levels of Coronavirus will be lower.

“The event on April 7 will also be before silaging starts, making it more accessible for farmers attending.” 

Dairy-Tech is one of the biggest dairy shows in the UK and Ireland, with more than 80 new product launches and almost 300 exhibitors.

Organisers said the event will continue to be aimed at "progressive dairy professionals" regardless of herd size or type, reflecting the transformation of the sector over recent years, where it has been recognised that farmers "must be competitive and able to match both their size and system to their available resources and milk contract".

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the 2021 event to take the form of a virtual programme. 

A return to the event’s physical format is needed more than ever, the organisers said, after 18 months of limited contact for the industry.

