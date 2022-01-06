Sheep flocks left 'vulnerable' to dog attacks, farmers call for strengthening of legislation 

Farmers are urging the Government and relevant state agencies to put in place "meaningful measures" to protect sheep flocks from dog attacks.

Early last year, the Irish Farmers' Association launched a 'No Dogs Allowed' campaign and has said this will continue until action is taken by the Government to address the "persistent problem".

IFA sheep chairman Sean Dennehy, who noted recent sheep kills reported throughout the country over the Christmas period, has said due to the "lack of action from authorities" when sheep incidents occur, the number of dog attacks on sheep is "grossly underreported".

“There are very few sheep farmers in the country who have not had the horrendous experience of finding their flock savaged by dogs, yet the official figures recorded only 241 such incidents in 2020,” Mr Dennehy said.

“It’s not acceptable to farmers, who provide full traceability for seven million cattle and three million breeding sheep - where every animal is individually tagged and traceable to the person responsible for them - that a similar system is not in place for dog owners."

According to the IFA, there’s an "estimated 800,000 dogs in the country, with only 207,866 licences issued in 2020".

This leaves almost 600,000 without identification or association to a responsible keeper, the IFA said.

Local authorities are responsible for the control of dogs under the Control of Dogs Act 1986.

This act gives them the power to appoint dog wardens; provide dog shelters; seize dogs; impose on-the-spot fines; and take court proceedings against owners.

The most recent figures published in the Local Authority Control of Dogs Statistics 2020 "highlight the extent of the problem and severe lack of enforcement of the obligations on dog owners", the IFA said.

Dog owners are required to have a dog licence and to have the dog microchipped.

They must be under the control of a responsible person, if it is outside a home or premises, or the home or premises of the person in charge of it.

Owners are liable for injury or damage caused by their dog to people or livestock.

Based on the latest published figures of implementation of the law by local authorities, the IFA said "it is clear even the existing obligations of dog owners are not being enforced, with only 82 prosecutions initiated in 2020 and only 198 dogs seized".

“There is an urgent need to strengthen the legislation, include appropriate sanctions and develop a single national database identifying dogs and their owners, similar to that in other jurisdictions,” Mr Dennehy added.

He said that the IFA has met with Ministers Charlie McConalogue and Malcolm Noonan on the issue over the past year.