Still ‘issues’ for forestry despite licences increase

Despite a 60% increase in the number of forestry licences granted in 2021, those in the industry, along with the government minister for forestry, warn “issues” persist.

A new report has shown the licensing backlog is “starting to shrink”, with output having increased as weekly numbers consistently exceeded 100 in 2021.

As of December 17, there were a total of 4,013 licences issued, to meet the revised target of 4,000 by year-end. The initial target had been set at 4,500.

As of December 10, there had been 4,907 licences due for processing, of which 3,701 - the backlog - were older than 120 days.

By comparison, three months earlier on September 10, the number due for processing was 5,880, of which 5,022 were older than 120 days.

However, foresters say more needs to be done to tackle the crisis the sector has been facing to ensure its viability and to protect the 12,000 rural jobs it supports.

Mark McAuley, director of Forest Industries Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the forest sector, told the Irish Examiner the industry recognises there has been some recent improvement in felling licence output.

"However, the Department’s own target for 2021 was 4,500 licences and in reality, the sector needs 6,000-7,000 licences annually for normal operation," Mr McAuley said.

"We would not call 4,000 licences a success and we need a whole new regulatory approach to fix this never-ending licensing saga.

"We need some really strong results from the Philip Lee regulatory review to build a new system that can cope with the demands of a growing forest sector.”

The third interim report on the implementation of Project Woodland published recently reviewed the progress of objectives targeting the major issues in the sector.

The Project Woodland board said that while it welcomes the progress made to date, “sustained effort and further improvement is needed” - particularly regarding afforestation approvals.

Early in 2022, a licence plan will issue, looking to increase output for all categories with a “particular focus on afforestation”.

The board said it is “confident” that the changes that are needed will be achieved.

'Project Woodland' was launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in February 2021 to “reform the regulation and vision” for forestry, in a bid to tackle the major issues in the sector, including the forestry - afforestation, forest road, and felling - licence backlog.

While she welcomed the report and the “range of work” ongoing under the project, Minister of State Pippa Hackett has cautioned that “progress is never easy on big reform projects like this”, and that there are no quick fixes.

“But we are definitely moving in the right direction,” she said.

“I believe this latest report of the project board should give us confidence that, while we are nowhere near the end of this process, progress to date indicates that we can achieve what we have set out to do.”

Due to the Department’s “deployment of additional resourcing within the licensing teams and some streamlining of processes”, there have been “significant improvements” in licensing output.

Ms Hackett said there had been "some real gains" in 2021, "not least the continued delivery on licensing".

“We have issued 4,000 licences this year and exceeded expectations by licensing 8.4 million cubic metres of timber, the highest on record.

“Our output on forest roads was equally impressive with 260km licensed," she said.

Hackett highlights the figure is double the target set out for 2021.

Ms Hackett said that with afforestation approvals being low, her Department is prioritising this aspect and “will soon be producing more ambitious projections for 2022”.

Ms Hackett feels that the sector, overall, has entered 2022 "in a far better place" than it did in 2021.

Report

After a tumultuous year for the forestry sector, the board also noted progress on a number of other objectives, such as the commencement of the legal and regulatory review of the forestry licensing system, along with the invitation for quotations for a training needs analysis as part of the objective of reviewing the training of forestry professionals, and the imminent roll-out of a pre-application discussions pilot.

Another area where the board highlights progress being made is in the establishment of a new forestry strategy for Ireland.

Extensive public consultation on the strategy is planned for the first quarter of this year. One such consultation initiative includes the hosting of a deliberative dialogue, similar to the citizens' assembly model.

A key part of developing the strategy will also include a youth dialogue forum commencing this month with Foróige.

Work is also underway to launch a new forestry programme along with associated supports for the forest sector for the period 2023-2027.

While an overall land-use study is not directly part of Project Woodland, work on a parallel national land use review is currently underway, led by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, with input from the Environmental Protection Agency.

This will need public consultation in 2022, and the Project Woodland board will table it for discussion early this year, according to its third interim report.

Project Woodland is the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s response to the implementation of the Mackinnon Report.

This report was commissioned by the Department to review the processes and procedures for forestry licensing in Ireland.

In 2020, Jo O’Hara was appointed to advise Ms Hackett on the implementation of the report.

Ms O’Hara, who is a member of the Project Woodland board, is a former British forestry commissioner, chief forester for Scotland, and chief executive of Scottish Forestry.