Farms 'could be overwhelmed' by costs

Family farms “could be overwhelmed” in 2022 by steep increases in input costs, the Irish Farmers’ Association has warned.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that Irish farming is facing a “very challenging year” as the costs of doing business “threaten to wipe out some modest gains” in 2021.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show that input prices increased by 15% in the space of a year. Mr Cullinan said that already, the signs for 2022 are also “hugely concerning”.

He said farmers are fearful that their incomes are being “sacrificed without a clear plan for the sector at farm level”.

Mr Cullinan said that in this new year, he hopes for “more mature and positive discussion” on climate action in particular.

“As farmers, we continue to produce high-quality, safe, and nutritious food,” he said.

“We need real engagement with the Government to devise a properly-funded climate plan that strikes the right balance between environmental, economic and social sustainability.

“Policymakers here and in Brussels have to recognise that while farmers are willing to undertake more environmental actions, their incomes must be protected.”

The Irish CAP Strategic Plan was approved recently by Government and sent to Brussels. According to the IFA, the plan, “like almost all of their policies, will put more costs on productive farmers, while their supports are being undermined by policy decisions and inflation”.

“Policymakers are not putting sufficient value on food production, and our retailers continue to undermine the value of our produce by using it as a loss leader,” Mr Cullinan said.

“This is not sustainable, and I believe those in power will come to regret this short-sighted move, which encourages farmers to produce less.

“Our global population is increasing, and the world will need more food, not less.”

The IFA calls on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to “honour his commitment” to bringing in primary legislation for a food regulator this year.

Mr Cullinan has also urged members of the rural community to heed public health advice and stay safe in the coming weeks amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

In addition to the implications for human health, he said the surge poses a challenge for the efficient functioning of the industry.