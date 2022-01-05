New chairman of the ICMSA dairy committee elected at AGM

A Munster farmer has been elected as chairman of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association dairy committee.

Co Kerry farmer Noel Murphy will replace Gerald Quain, who steps down after finishing his six-year term on the committee.

Mr Murphy said that in taking up his new role, he will set out on a “relentless campaign” to ensure farmers supplying co-ops get the highest base price possible.

Mr Murphy, who farms in Milltown, was elected at the online AGM of the ICMSA’s national council held just prior to Christmas. He has previously held the role of Kerry chairman within the organisation.

Aside from his involvement in the ICMSA, Mr Murphy milks just over 100 cows and is a Kerry supplier.

He has already indicated achieving higher base milk prices as his main priority.

The incoming chairman said he is following in the footsteps of his predecessor who brought "relentless concentration" to this area.

Under Mr Quain's chairmanship, the ICMSA developed and introduced an interactive milk price tracker.

The ICMSA claims to have anticipated and analysed milk price movements "with a degree of precision that showed any and all of the co-ops that farmers are now perfectly capable of following the markets and calculating minute price movements to at least the same degree - and probably better - than the co-ops themselves".

"I will be continuing in this vein and ICMSA’s focus will remain on a relentless campaign to ensure that every farmer supplying a co-op gets the highest base price possible," Mr Murphy said.

He added that this campaign will also aim to ensure that the debate around developing the dairy sector in a sustainable way "always starts and ends with the interests of the milk suppliers".

He said they are the "foundation for the whole sector and on whose efforts, everyone and everything else, depend".

Mr Quain, who farms on the Limerick border, was first elected to the role of dairy committee chairman for a three-year term in 2015, and was subsequently re-elected in December 2018 for another three years.