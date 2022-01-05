A new year, a new manager and a new era

When I was young fellow, mart managers were a cut above the rest. Decked out in suits that looked like they were tailored by Armani. Every mart manager wore one.

They seemed to be in unattainable positions of power.

However, even in the suit, they were still very much in touch. Running their respective ships expertly, giving work to young fellows like me droving calves.

Times have changed. Managers have changed.

The suits are gone (I miss the suits) but the determination to keep the show rolling remains the same.

Jerh O’Sullivan has been involved in the mart business since his teenage years.

Jerh O'Sullivan Macroom mart manager

It’s fair to say he grew up to the sound of the auctioneer’s voice, to the sight of a mart at full throttle. Surrounded by his elders, learning the tricks of the trade, and most importantly of all developing a grá for the cattle business.

For let’s face it, if you don’t have a passion for the game, you have no business in it.

Jerh began as a drover then switched to auctions and in September 2021 became manager of Macroom mart.

These are anything but normal times, so what is it like being a mart manager as we begin 2022? “I suppose procurement of cattle would be a big part of a manager’s role these days, when the mart isn’t running,” Jerh O’Sullivan said. “Encouraging farmers with cattle to sell, to come to your mart.

“And on the other end of the spectrum, one problem you might have at peak season would be finding the room within the mart to facilitate all the cattle. There can be a bit of juggling needed.

“Overall, I believe it is very important that a mart is run as smoothly as possible.

“There are a lot of things that can go wrong on the day of a sale; a lot of problems that may need to be addressed. But it’s important to keep everything under control and avoid unnecessary panic.”

A mart can be a pressurised environment for sellers and buyers.

“Perhaps more so for sellers,” he added.

“Remember, you could be handling a farmer’s profit for the year in the few hours that he or she is at the mart.

“You have to ensure that they get a fair price for their stock - a price they were hoping to get.”

Good communication between staff is also key to the successful running of a mart.

“A few years ago, here at Macroom mart, I suggested that we all meet up on Monday mornings and over a cup of coffee to discuss how previous Saturday’s cattle sale went.

“It’s an opportunity for problems that were seen during, before, or after the sale to be addressed. And with regards to the things that went well, to ensure we keep on doing them.”

Of course, because of the pandemic, life has changed. It has changed for us all and mart business has certainly altered too.

“Covid has certainly left a footprint in the marts. It has changed the way we do business, Jerh continued.

“Younger farmers as you would expect, have adapted well to the technological change that has taken place within the mart.”

And make no mistake, the changes are here for good.

“The online addition to selling cattle has opened up our customer base, it has broadened our market. Covid has definitely changed the way marts do business,” he said.

And while Covid has probably had a positive influence with regards to selling stock, from a social point of view, it has been brutal.

“Before Covid, marts were a very social place to be,” Jerh continued.

“People met weekly with their friends; they might have had no interest in buying or selling cattle, but they would still go to the mart for that bit of conversation.

“Now, because of Covid, the mart is only a place of business.

“Personally, I think that this is a huge issue because we are all social beings. Farmers enjoy being around their comrades.

“It was a lovely sight when I was auctioneering to see three or four guys sitting down and they admiring other farmers’ stock, or perhaps reminiscing on the days when they themselves were farming.

“Such characters are gone from the mart and I hope one day they will return.”

And while cattle sales are a core business for Cork Co-op Marts, Jerh is delighted that farmers also turn to marts when letting or selling of land.

“In my own case, I may have been selling cattle for a farmer in the past and then you see them retiring. And now you are involved in the business of letting their farm, or perhaps reducing their acreage.

“It’s nice to be still involved with them even if the farmer doesn’t have cattle anymore.”

Macroom cattle mart returns next Saturday. The mart finished 2021 on a high note with big sales and good demand. And it looks like Saturday’s sale will see the mart continue in the same fashion. But will cattle marts ever return to pre-Covid normal?

Professor Luke O’Neill gave us all a nice jab of good news last week, when he predicted that by St Patrick’s Day 2022, the worst could be over, and by the summer masks and social distancing could be gone.

And while a return to normality would be most welcome, some aren’t so sure the marts will ever again return to the ‘good old days’.

And by the good old days, I don’t mean the days when we all headed to the bar before, during, and after the sale of cattle, I mean the good old days (in more recent times), when we all simply went to the mart.

When we huddled by the ringside, when we, with arms around each other, did our bidding.

I’m just not sure if we will ever again be that comfortable in such a scene.

We have all become very comfortable with our own space.

Over Christmas, I purchased a few cattle. And I didn’t have to leave the farm to do so. The cattle were sourced by a dealer and delivered to the door.

I was happy with what I got, and if I wasn’t, well then there are plenty more agents in the country from whom to source stock.

Since lockdowns began, the role of cattle dealers, of agents, of middlemen, has become very important.

With many farmers fearful of going to the mart, or anyplace for that matter, due to Covid, their work in sourcing cattle for buyers and indeed providing an outlet for sellers has become hugely important.

And I believe over the coming years, as we do return to what is classed as ‘normal’ the role of marts may change for good, with many offering to provide a service that removes the need for the farmer to go to the mart at all.

Right now, because of online buying, purchasers need not leave the comfort of their own homes. It may not be too long before sellers follow suit. The online aspect of mart business is here to stay, it has increased competition.

Some prefer it now to actually attending at all.

We will return to normal eventually, but the good old days when mart business was confined solely to a crowded mart ring is gone forever. And so, to the mart we go. One of the first mart sales in Ireland for 2022 took place in Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

Mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe said: “At our first sale of cattle of 2022 here at Kanturk Mart on Tuesday, we had 180 cattle on offer.

“I’m pleased to report we achieved a full clearance, which is a great start to the new year.”

Kanturk

Tuesday:

No Breed Sex Weight €

5 AA steers 583kg 1320

6 Lm steers 573kg 1280

1 Hr steer 480kg 1030

1 AA heifer 595kg 1380

2 Hr heifers 495kg 1050

1 Fr cow 670kg 940

1 Hr cow 675kg 1160