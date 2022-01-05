Brian Reidy: 2022 calves about to hit the ground

I must say, I got a good laugh on New Year’s Day with the social media posts showing the first calves of 2022.

Make sure that you have everything ready for the season ahead. Check that the water troughs in the calving boxes are functioning correctly.

Dust down the calving jack and ensure it is working and that the two ropes are present. Check that the jack is not slipping and that the two ropes are not worn or thinned out.

Stock up on lubricant to aid in any difficult calving.

Ensure you have iodine or whatever spray you normally use on the newborn’s navel.

If you have a calving gate, make sure that it is fully operational.

Get your calving camera up and running so that, if any repairs or updating is needed, it will be done before calving commences.

Is your wifi in the yard connected? Most will now have access to their calving camera on a smartphone.

Install the app on the phones of anyone working or helping out on the farm so that, if you need them to keep an eye on cows, it is easy for them to do so. We all need a break at some point during calving.

Monitor calved cows

Carefully monitor the first few cows to calve for metabolic disorders and held cleanings. Achieving good intakes in early lactation makes all the difference.

Grass silages made in 2021 have some interesting mineral profiles and there is a huge potential for problems if proper mineral supplementation is not provided to cows. Potassium and sodium are high in many silages, as I wrote about last week.

Get calves off to good start

It may seem obvious, but getting sufficient colostrum into calves within the first three to four hours of life is critical to that calve’s future performance. Calves who get poor volumes or poor quality colostrum end up with a significantly depressed immune system. Poor quality colostrum is directly related to inadequate protein and mineral nutrition in the dry cow period.

Supplementation with a little protein for at least the last three weeks before calving will have a dramatic effect on the quality of colostrum supplied by the cow.

This principle will apply equally to dairy and suckler cows.

If you have vaccinated cows for calf scour, it is critical to get the desired volume and quality of colostrum into calves so that the vaccine works properly.

Facilities and management

Space in calf sheds has become a pressure point on dairy farms over the last few years.

Expansion has seen extra calves in sheds and can lead to a higher disease pressure if not well managed.

Having very young calves in the same shed as three- to four-week-old calves can also be difficult to get right.

Assess your calf shed for good airflow and try to avoid draughts that could cause calves to be too cold.

I find that vented sheeting is often the cause of this problem; aim to get air moving upwards as it enters the shed, rather than trickling in from the sides.

The best calf sheds are always the ones that are easiest to clean out, as these will be kept much fresher throughout the season.

Automatic calf feeders are now a common sight on Irish dairy farms and are an excellent tool in reducing labour and providing targeted nutrition to calves.

They are also excellent for health monitoring as they alert you much faster to calves not drinking properly.

One thing I really like about them is that you can leave weaned calves in the same pen once off milk, which is much less stressful for the calves.

Milk replacer and calf ration

As we all know, prices have risen significantly for farm inputs over the last number of months.

Milk replacer and calf starter rations are two items that are a significant cost to calf rearing. However, you really shouldn’t pull back on the quality of either. Purchase both based on previous years’ calf performance.

With milk replacer, it is important to get good growth in your replacement heifers so keep the protein percentage up.

If you are selling young calves, lower protein for these will have a bit more flesh on them.

Most importantly, if a powder works on your farm, then I would be slow to change.

Again, when it comes to calf starter, if you are happy with calf performance on a particular mix then keep feeding it.

I always prefer to see muesli-type rations being fed right up close to weaning as these feeds are higher in physical fibre and particle size and, as a result, help more with rumen development.