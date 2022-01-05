42-acres off Ring of Kerry will be one to watch

When examining the state of the land market in Ireland, the higher-end prices will always grab the headlines but it’s often worth looking at how things are faring at the lower end of the price spectrum in Munster.
In recent years, we’ve seen a surge of interest in large tracts of forestry land but the lack of forestry land and the continuation of a negligible return on deposit accounts has pushed investment money into all types of land – particularly into the more affordable parcels.
On the face of it, a 42-acre holding near Glenbeigh village in Kerry looks like a sound choice for anyone with some money to invest long-term.
Not only is it being offered at the reasonable price of €4,700 per acre, it is also in an area of exceptional beauty and close to important tourist locations.
The holding is in an SAC zone in the townland of Commaun, six kilometres from the popular seaside village of Glenbeigh and 10km from Killorglin.
The land includes: half an acre of hilly ground across the public road; 25 acres of rough bare ground going onto the lake; 16.5 acres of trees and scrub; 4 acres of unplanted scrub; 4.5 acres of larch and mixed trees; 8 acres planted with Sitka spruce.
“The property is located in an exceptionally scenic location with stunning lake and mountain views,” says Kenmare-based selling agent Michael Connor-Scarteen.
“There’s significant frontage onto Caragh Lake, which is renowned for its fishing and there’s good access to the property from a local road off the main Ring-of-Kerry road (the N70).”