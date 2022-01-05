42-acres off Ring of Kerry will be one to watch

When examining the state of the land market in Ireland, the higher-end prices will always grab the headlines but it’s often worth looking at how things are faring at the lower end of the price spectrum in Munster.

In recent years, we’ve seen a surge of interest in large tracts of forestry land but the lack of forestry land and the continuation of a negligible return on deposit accounts has pushed investment money into all types of land – particularly into the more affordable parcels.