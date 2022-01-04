The tax changes that come into effect for 2022 and what it means for farmers

Welcome to 2022. The change of year heralds a number of tax changes on foot of the enactment of the Finance Bill being the legal framework that brings the Budget announcements of last October into law.

The Finance Act was signed into law on the 21st of December. At the more menial level, the mid-range USC rate of 2% now applies to a greater proportion of income which will benefit all workers by the princely sum of €15.20 per year. The lower rate 20% income tax band is being extended by €1,500 per annum which will translate into a tax saving of €300 per year for those earning more than €36,800 per annum. For farmers and other self-employed persons, the benefit of the increased tax band will for many only be felt in 2023 when filing the income tax return for 2022.

PAYE workers earning more than €36,800 who pay tax as they earn throughout the year will benefit as they are paid throughout the year. In the case of a two-income joint assessed couple, where one person is earning lower than the stand rate tax band and one higher, the increased tax band of up to €44,300 will similarly increase by €1,500 to €45,800. The PAYE, Earned Income Credit and Personal Credits all increase by €50 per annum.

The percentage of expenses which can be claimed by employees working from home, a so-called ‘remote worker’ is in the case of heating in increased from 10% to 30% of relevant expenses. A new provision is included in the Finance Act which allows a director or employee to receive a medical check-up tax free where qualifying medical check-ups are made available generally to all directors and employees of the company. A new section is also introduced into the legislation to allow for a company to pay certain medical expenses of directors and employees without a charge to Benefit in Kind.

New rules seeking to impose benefit in kind rules on electric cars provided by employers are also signed into law as part of Finance Act 2021 but these changes will only take effect from January 2023, meaning that the Benefit in Kind applicable to electric cars is tapered in more heavily for 2023 and over the following two successive years. For persons with private pensions, the concept of an Approved Minimum Retirement Fund is removed.

Where a person with a private pension fund who had reached the age of 65 had guaranteed income of less that €12,700 per annum, if they wanted access to their pension fund before the age of 75 they were required to set aside part of their pension into an Approved Minimum Retirement Fund, i.e. locking up part of their fund until the age of 75. Persons with AMRF’s now have the capacity to access amounts which were heretofore vested in AMRF’s, albeit drawdown will be subject to applicable income taxes dependent on their income. Apart from income tax changes, there are other noteworthy PRSI and employment regulatory changes.

From 1 January 2022, the weekly income threshold for the higher rate of employer’s PRSI will increase from €398 to €410 to ensure that there is no incentive to reduce the working hours for a full-time employee on the increased minimum wage. The national minimum hourly rate will become €10.50 on 1 January 2022 up from €10.20 per hour.

For those looking to buy a new car in 2022, the VRT rates will have gone up by between 1% and 4% for the more inefficient cars, the VAT rate of 23% applies on top of the VRT rate compounding the additional cost. On the farming side the flat-rate VAT percentage decreased from 5.6% to 5.5% also effective from 1 January. Later this year from 1 May carbon tax on agricultural diesel and kerosene will increase by €7.50 per ton or approximately 2cent per litre.

Stock relief is extended to the end of 2022 for registered farm partnerships and young trained farmers and to 2024 under the general scheme of stock relief. As always each person should obtain professional advice relevant to their own circumstances.