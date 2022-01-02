Vendor seeks €5,500 an acre for Clare farm

When farmsteads of any kind come with a house these days, it immediately widens the appeal of the property to include the growing sector of those looking to set up home in the countryside, surrounded by plenty of land and from where they will be able to work from home.
One such holding in the mid-west part of Co. Clare has recently come on the market with Kilrush-based Pat Considine Auctioneers. The farm is in the townland of Carrowreagh West, near to the village of Cranny, a parish that consists of a church, pub, a primary school, and is 20km northeast of Kilrush.
The property extends to 41 acres of mixed quality land. Some of it, agent David Considine says, is of good quality with some other portions having suffered from a degree of neglect. The lands are all laid out in one block to the rear of the dwelling.
The house is a spacious (79m2) four-bedroom stone-built cottage.
“The property requires some renovation work, but it’s in a quiet, secluded area and has excellent potential.”
There is also a number of outbuildings included in the sale, some of which have been converted to stables.
For someone looking to extend their holding, it offers an opportunity to acquire a significant number of acres, with the house and outbuildings presenting additional assets that could be used for rental income while works were carried out to bring the lands up to their full potential.
One would imagine, however, that the greater attraction would be for the hobby farmer looking to live in the area and either use or let out the land.
It will be interesting to see what plans the next owner will have and the price tag of €250,000 (€5,500/acre) makes it an attractive buy.