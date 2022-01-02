Vendor seeks €5,500 an acre for Clare farm

The farm is near the village of Cranny, a parish that consists of a church, pub, a primary school, and is 20km northeast of Kilrush
Vendor seeks €5,500 an acre for Clare farm

The house on the 41-acre holding at Cranny, Co Clare, which is a spacious (79m2) four-bedroom stone-built cottage.

Sun, 02 Jan, 2022 - 07:53
Conor Power

When farmsteads of any kind come with a house these days, it immediately widens the appeal of the property to include the growing sector of those looking to set up home in the countryside, surrounded by plenty of land and from where they will be able to work from home.

One such holding in the mid-west part of Co. Clare has recently come on the market with Kilrush-based Pat Considine Auctioneers. The farm is in the townland of Carrowreagh West, near to the village of Cranny, a parish that consists of a church, pub, a primary school, and is 20km northeast of Kilrush.

The property extends to 41 acres of mixed quality land. Some of it, agent David Considine says, is of good quality with some other portions having suffered from a degree of neglect. The lands are all laid out in one block to the rear of the dwelling.

The house is a spacious (79m2) four-bedroom stone-built cottage.

“The property requires some renovation work, but it’s in a quiet, secluded area and has excellent potential.”

There is also a number of outbuildings included in the sale, some of which have been converted to stables.

Some of the outbuildings, some of which have been converted to stables.
Some of the outbuildings, some of which have been converted to stables.

For someone looking to extend their holding, it offers an opportunity to acquire a significant number of acres, with the house and outbuildings presenting additional assets that could be used for rental income while works were carried out to bring the lands up to their full potential.

One would imagine, however, that the greater attraction would be for the hobby farmer looking to live in the area and either use or let out the land.

It will be interesting to see what plans the next owner will have and the price tag of €250,000 (€5,500/acre) makes it an attractive buy.

Read More

Adare farm with road frontage achieve €15k per acre

More in this section

2021: An exceptional year on all counts - including beef prices 2021: An exceptional year on all counts - including beef prices
Typical Dutch polder landscape with a grazing cows in the meadow Netherlands announces €25bn plan to radically reduce livestock numbers
Poultry farmers gather in Cavan to highlight income losses Poultry farmers gather in Cavan to highlight income losses
PropertyPlace: Clare
<p>The most common causes leading to deaths were the loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments.</p>

Significant drop in the number of fatal accidents on Irish farms 

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices