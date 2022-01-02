Vendor seeks €5,500 an acre for Clare farm

When farmsteads of any kind come with a house these days, it immediately widens the appeal of the property to include the growing sector of those looking to set up home in the countryside, surrounded by plenty of land and from where they will be able to work from home.

One such holding in the mid-west part of Co. Clare has recently come on the market with Kilrush-based Pat Considine Auctioneers. The farm is in the townland of Carrowreagh West, near to the village of Cranny, a parish that consists of a church, pub, a primary school, and is 20km northeast of Kilrush.