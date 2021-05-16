Greenpeace attack on farming misleading

As part of the ongoing debate on climate action, there is an increasing focus on what food we produce and how this is promoted.

Given the export profile of our agri-food sector, we rely on promotion campaigns more than other countries.

Apart from underpinning existing markets and building new ones, there is also a public health element to a comprehensive promotion campaign.

Greenpeace Europe recently published an attack on European farming and food promotion. Its statement and the corresponding report were very selective and misleading.

The Greenpeace statement refers several times to ‘industrial’ farming and "industrial beef and dairy".

Such terminology is a misrepresentation of the type of farming that exists in this country. It paints a picture to consumers which is entirely disingenuous.

At no point does Greenpeace clarify how they define this term. It appears it was designed to grab a headline rather than put forward a rounded view of a complex issue.

In Ireland, the facts are this; the average number of animals on a livestock farm is 62. The average dairy herd comprises 82.3 cows per dairy farmer.

As this debate ramps up, language is important if there is to be a mature discussion.

Irish dairy herds graze outdoors on open pastures for an average of 240 days of the year. The cows enjoy a diet that is 95% grass or grass-based forage.

Our beef herds average 233 days of the year outdoors, which is just a week less. Again, the cows have a diet of 95% grass or grass-based forage.

Based on the average size of our herds, and the grass grown from our temperate climate, it’s a gross distortion of our farming system to describe it in the terms used by Greenpeace.

An alternative way these figures could have been reported is that the EU spent 68% of its food promotion budget on ‘mixed baskets’/vegetables & fruit/organic/other promotional campaigns.

However, this would not fit the narrative that Greenpeace Europe is pushing.

It is important to note that the promotional funding to support Europe's agriculture sector is spent globally; if the EU were to remove this funding, third-country campaigns would drive consumers' consumption with lower safety, environmental and health standards that are less sustainable than EU products.

Export markets

In Ireland's case, most of the funding is managed by Bord Bia and relates to third country export markets.

The Greenpeace position decries the lack of funding spent on promoting organic produce. Is it not logical and common sense that spending on organic promotion is proportionate to current production levels?

IFA has actively lobbied for supports for farmers who wish to enter the organic market.

The Department of Agriculture opened the programme to switch or enter the organic sector in 2021 for the first time in four years.

The Greenpeace statement and the corresponding report mentions several times "dietary guidelines", backed by "overwhelming scientific evidence" which, it says, "are clear that Europeans should be eating much less meat and dairy due to the related health and environmental concerns". They do not reference these specific guidelines.

Our Department of Health's food pyramid recommends three servings from the 'milk, yoghurt and cheese' food group each day as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

It also emphasises the importance of dairy for under-fives. Additionally, updated guidelines issued in September 2020 recommended children under five being offered red meat at least three times per week.

IFA is transparent in our message regarding food consumption — it is about balance and choice. We are also clear that nowhere else in the world applies traceability, animal welfare and environmental criteria as stringently to its food production system as it does in the EU.

Greenpeace's report features an image of the Amazon rainforest burning.

Opposition to the Mercosur deal is an area in which we very much agree with Greenpeace.

The idea that Europe would import beef from countries that are cutting down thousands of acres of rainforest annually when we have ideal grass-based conditions here in Ireland is incomprehensible.

We have consistently called out the approach of the EU Commission, which has its Green Deal and Farm to Fork policies sitting beside a trade policy that overlooks the very serious transgressions in Mercosur countries such as Brazil.

Irish and European farmers adhere to the highest standards on traceability, animal welfare, food safety and the environment.

We fully support the ongoing promotion of these products to European citizens and we will strongly oppose any attempt to cut the budget.