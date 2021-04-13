We may still have a lot to learn about climate change

The Environmental Protection Agency and Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland’s estimate that greenhouse gas emissions reduced almost 6% in 2020, compared to 2019, was perhaps the only silver lining to the lockdown cloud hanging over us.

The EPA and SEAI emphasised that these short term emission reductions do not lessen the need for targeted and sustained climate action across all sectors.

So we still have to change our lives, to become more climate-friendly, while coping with the pandemic.

Nevertheless, we took some solace from the EPA and SEAi finding, at least until the more recent revelation that global emissions of carbon dioxide and methane appear to have surged in 2020, despite pandemic shutdowns.

The source of this finding is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the American scientific agency that focuses on the conditions of the oceans, major waterways, and the atmosphere.

Its Global Monitoring Laboratory makes highly accurate measurements of the three major greenhouse gases, carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, at four observatories in Hawaii, Alaska, American Samoa, and the South Pole, and from samples collected at more than 50 other co-operating sampling sites around the world.

The measurements indicate that carbon dioxide levels are now higher than at any time in the past 3.6m years.

The global surface average for carbon dioxide rose by 2.6 ppm during the year, the fifth-highest rise in NOAA’s 63-year records.

Without the pandemic economic slowdown, the 2020 increase would have been the highest on record, according to NOAA.

The contrast between NOAA findings and EPA/SEAI estimates illustrates how insignificant Ireland’s efforts to become climate-neutral by 2050 are, in the global context.

Insignificant globally, but potentially devastating for Irish agriculture, if it is forced to shrink.

The climate-neutral spotlight is on our agriculture, because we have little heavy industry, and that leaves our agriculture blamed for about one-third of national emissions.

ICOS, the co-ops organisation, said recently that the least farmers can expect is full implementation of the Ag Climatise Roadmap towards a 10-15% reduction in emissions for the agriculture sector by 2030.

Ag Climatise commitments include a 40%-50% reduction in emissions associated with fertiliser use, mainly by using 20% less nitrogen fertiliser, increasing organic farming from 74,000 to 350,000 to hectares, and effectively capping livestock numbers.

But is such drastic action wise, while the mysteries of climate change deepen every week? One of the reasons the climate-neutral spotlight is on agriculture is because methane from ruminant livestock such as cattle and sheep makes our relatively big herds a major source of greenhouse gas.

So why did NOAA’s Global Monitoring Laboratory find a significant jump in the atmospheric burden of methane in 2020? Cattle were hardly the cause, with total numbers unlikely to have increased significantly, with drought having reduced Australian herds and a downward trend in Europe, even if numbers tend upwards in North and South America, and in China.

Methane is generated by many different sources, such as fossil fuel development and use, decay of organic matter in wetlands, and livestock farming.

Preliminary analysis by NOAA indicated that a primary driver of the increased methane burden comes from biological sources such as wetlands or livestock, rather than thermogenic sources like oil and gas.

Euan Nisbet, professor of earth sciences at Royal Holloway University of London, says methane from biological sources like wetlands may be rising, due to tropical areas getting warmer and wetter. Or the atmosphere’s ability to break up methane may have declined.

Cutting methane emissions can slow global warming quickly. But where is it coming from?

Russia and the US are thought to account for more than one-third of global methane emissions.

It may be that higher temperatures are releasing more methane from what was once frozen tundra in Russia

Some scientists say about 60% of methane emissions are linked to human activity, while the rest comes from environments such as swamps or melting permafrost. Other scientists say that as much as half of global methane emissions come from aquatic ecosystems, whether natural or human-created, ranging from flooded rice paddies and aquaculture ponds to wetlands, lakes and salt marshes.

There’s a scientific school of thought that methane from human-created and human-impacted aquatic ecosystems may be underestimated, and may exceed methane sources, such as ruminants, landfill and waste, and coal mining.

If this is true, changing the management of aquaculture farms and rice paddies is recommended. Restoring salt marsh and mangrove habitats is another recommended strategy, along with action in agriculture to reduce nutrients from fertilisers washing into wetlands, lakes, reservoirs and rivers, where it increases organic matter such as algal blooms.

Methane levels are far from what would be needed to reasonably meet the Paris agreement target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Centigrade. But is a full-scale attack on methane sources wise, until scientists know more about what sources the attack should concentrate on? Ireland’s Climate Bill requires the Government to have regard for “the special economic and social role of agriculture, including with regard to the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane”. That seems prudent, while we are still learning about those “distinct characteristics”.

New findings will inform the debate by our lawmakers of the Climate Bill, and work on the Climate Action Plan 2021 to reach an average 7% per annum reduction in greenhouse gases over the decade to 2030.

Farmers will watch on keenly.

They will play their part in climate action, but right now, there doesn’t seem to be enough knowledge of climate change to justify huge changes in food production in a possibly misguided attempt to reduce emissions.