You can’t go wrong with these quality Irish earphones

A few weeks ago I reviewed the impressive OneSonic HD-1 headphones from an Irish company called Onesonic. This week I’ve been testing their BXS-HD1 earbuds which feature touch controls, 13mm speaker drivers and support for Google and Siri voice assistants.

Design

The BXS-HD1 comes in a matte black charging case that’s small enough to be very pocketable. It has rounded sides with a flat top and bottom.

On the front is an LED circle that lights up white when you open the lid, red while charging and white when it’s fully charged. The top has the Onesonic logo on it while the bottom is where you’ll find the USB-C charging port. There’s no wireless charging here and I wouldn’t expect it at this price point either.

The earbuds have long stems with the Onesonic logo along the length. The earbuds are hard plastic with a one size fits all shape. They share a similar design to the original AirPods, but the stems are slightly longer and angular rather than round.

Fit and comfort

The earbuds are a good fit in my ears and I never felt like they would fall out. This was in part thanks to a clever lower ear lobe cutout design that matches the contour of the ear lobe. I don’t think you would have any issues wearing them for light exercise and they’re also IPX4 splash and sweat resistance. I had no problem wearing these for hours at a time.

Performance

The case takes up to 90 minutes to fully charge and the buds last up to four hours with up to 20 hours possible when you include the charging case. This isn’t class-leading even at this price but adequate for the majority of users.

Audio quality

The BXS-HD1s feature Bluetooth 5.0 and support AAC audio. I would describe the sound signature as relatively flat, which I really like because it suits a broader range of genres. The bass is tight but not powerful. The mids are mellow and the highs are pleasing but sound a little muted. I found that even at high volumes, I couldn’t hear any distortion.

Call quality is also good thanks to the dual digital mics on both earbuds which also means you can use one at a time if you prefer for calls. Overall, the sound quality is excellent and offers exceptional performance for a set of earbuds in this price range.

Verdict

The Oncesonic BXS-HD1 earbuds offer average battery performance but excellent sound quality and convenient touch controls. There’s no ANC or wireless charging but at €59.99 I can highly recommend them.

Available now from onesonic.com