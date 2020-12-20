House priced at  about €160,000 may sell separately in sale of 93 acres near Macroom

Property for sale includes entitlements and 85 acres of commonage
House priced at  about €160,000 may sell separately in sale of 93 acres near Macroom

The house on the 93-acre property for sale at Maulnahorna, Ballinagree, Co Cork.

Sun, 20 Dec, 2020 - 13:21
Conor Power

Located in West Cork, approximately 10km north of Macroom and 13km south of Millstreet, a package that includes a good quality home, a small 8-acre roadside holding and an additional 85 acres of commonage is currently listed with Blarney-based auctioneer Daniel Fleming.

The property is in the townland of Maulnahorna in an area dominated by dairy farming in the main. It has a mixture of land quality, from excellent grazing land to poorer upland areas of marginal acres.

The eight acres going with the house is good quality grazing land, while the large area of commonage comes with the unusual bonus of having entitlements.

“The entitlements are worth in the region of €6,000 per year,” says Dan, “and the land around the house is very good land. There’s a stream running alongside it and the house is exceptionally nice.”

Accommodation includes an entrance porch, sitting room, kitchen/dining room and parlour on the ground floor. On the first floor, a landing leads to two bedrooms and a bathroom. The home is in excellent condition throughout and it has well water and septic tank sewage treatment. The setting is a peaceful rural one, with fine countryside views. The nearest village, Ballinagree, is 7km away.

“The interest has been quite good so far,” says Dan. “The house will suit someone looking for a home in a pleasant setting in the country and maybe who wants to do a bit of hobby farming or that kind of thing. The commonage, then, will suit someone like a sheep farmer.”

The house, he adds, has plenty of character in it, with a traditional 
design and décor fitting in such a pleasant rural setting. In addition, there is a collection of stone outbuildings as well as a cattle crush.

With the holding comprising of two physically separate parts that have little in common, it’s more likely that the property will sell in lots rather than in its entirety. The price expectation for the house is €150,000-€160,000. The eight acres of grassland is expected to fetch €10,000/acre while the commonage should fetch approximately €1,000/acre.

More in this section

Diarygold increases milk price by .5c per litre Diarygold increases milk price by .5c per litre
Agreement reached on new bovine TB eradication strategy Agreement reached on new bovine TB eradication strategy
Coronavirus - Tue Oct 20, 2020 LEADER grants of up to 75% in 2021 for rural projects
House priced at  about €160,000 may sell separately in sale of 93 acres near Macroom

Munster’s Dermot Kelleher elected president of ICSA

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices