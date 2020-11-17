Big slump in grain and straw yields

The grain harvest fell 20% compared to 2019, and the 1.9 million tonnes yield is well below the Irish average of 2.3mt, according to this week’s Teagasc Harvest Report.

Acreage fell only slightly, but winter crops declined by about 40%, due to bad weather at planting time.

April and May droughts damaged crops, especially in the midlands and northeast, and Storm Ellen (wind) and Storm Francis (rain) delayed harvesting.

In drought-hit areas, straw yields were as much as 50% lower than normal.

While the yield of straw was much lower overall in 2020, this did little to drive straw prices, as buyers seemed happy to wait and see how the market progressed. Demand and prices for straw in the past few weeks reached expected levels, but income from straw in 2020 won’t compensate growers for lower yields, like it did in 2018.

Bad weather has again interfered with planting for 2021. The area of winter cereals will not to be as high as 2018, but will be significantly higher than in 2019-20.