No BMPI marks for ‘dairy prairies’

“Dairy prairies” of very large fields and no internal hedges will not earn their owners any points for biodiversity, which is expected to become an increasingly important part of agricultural schemes.

The Teagasc Bio-diversity Management Practice Index (BMPI) has been introduced to show farmers how well they score on biodiversity management practices, and only farms with an average field size of less than five hectares will earn a score under the heading of farming platform structure.

It is only on farms with SACs (Special Areas of Conservation) and SPAs (Special Protection Areas) that farmers are legally obliged to take care of biodiversity.

The law also prohibits all landowners from hedge cutting during the bird nesting season from March 1 to August 31, throughout the country.

However, biodiversity will become an increasingly important part of agricultural schemes, such as the basic payments scheme and the Nitrates Derogation, as well as agri-environment schemes.

Already, the country’s most intensive dairy and beef farmers, who avail of the Nitrates Derogation, are obliged to undertake an all-island pollinator plan biodiversity action (leaving at least one mature thorn tree in each hedgerow, a three-year hedgerow cutting cycle, or cutting hedges in rotation rather than all at once).

Looking after biodiversity is also a way for farmers to maintain Irish food’s clean, green image. And farmers looking after nature on their farm attest to the wellbeing advantages of working and living on a farm that is highly productive, but also of high nature value.

Hedges feature highly in biodiversity. Farms with a network of internal boundaries, rich in biodiversity, provide movement corridors for birds, bats, bees and mammals. These linear habitats and networks are far more valuable for biodiversity than the equivalent area in one block.

According to Teagasc, scale and efficiency are compatible with encouraging biodiversity.

Advisors say the new BMPI is very useful for them to get a conversation going among farmers in discussion groups on the topic of biodiversity. “It leaves farmers with a clear understanding of what they can do to maintain and improve biodiversity, without abandoning efficient farming,” said one adviser.