Deadline for BDGP and BEEP fast approaching

The deadlines for the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Pilot (BEEP) are October 31 and November 1 respectively, and the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) is reminding farmers about key measures for the schemes.

IFA’s Livestock Chairman Brendan Golden said farmers in BDGP must meet the female replacement 50% requirement for 4 or 5-star female animals on the holding by October 31.

He also pointed out that farmers must have 50% of the reference number of animals for their herd meeting the 4 or 5-star requirement of females that are at least 16-months of age on the date and have been born in or after 2013.

In relation to BEEP, Mr Golden said the key date is November 1 and all applicants must have the weighing component and the faecal egg count, if chosen, completed by this date.

“IFA has called for flexibility from the Department on these dates given the disruption caused by the COVID-19 controls and the concerns of some farmers about attending marts or having service providers on their farms,” he added.

“It is important that payments are issued on time to all those meeting the requirements but for farmers who are unable to do so, the Department must provide a period of grace taking into account the unique situation that farmers have had to deal with this year.” BEEP aims to increase economic and environmental efficiency in the suckler herd through improvement in the quantity and quality of performance data that is collected.

This is being done through the enhancement of the national herd dataset for genetic evaluations, with a view to supporting the adoption of best practice and more informed decision making at farm level.

The Scheme targets the weaning efficiency of suckler cows and calves through the collection of the live weights of cows and progeny in the herd of each participant.