Agriculture House to be refurbished

Extensive building renovation needed  at DAFM's headquarters
Agriculture House, Kildare Street: the government building is listed for refurbishment in the medium term to meet modern office standards.

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 02:26
Stephen Cadogan

Having hosted no fewer than four agriculture ministers in recent months, and crucial government formation talks in the summer, Agriculture House, Kildare Street, Dublin 2, could itself be in for big changes before too long.

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, has confirmed the property will require extensive refurbishment in the medium term to meet all necessary, modern standards for long term occupation, including an energy efficiency update. However, the works on the HQ of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine are not scheduled immediately, and detailed planning has not commenced.

“Programming of projects such as Agriculture House is very much dependent on other competing priorities and ongoing, substantial demands on public funds,” said Mr O’Donovan.

