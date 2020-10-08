Average family farm income increases by 2% to €23,934

The preliminary results for the 2019 National Farm Survey - carried out by Teagasc - which were issued in June show that the average family farm income (FFI) for 2019 was €23,934 - a 2% increase on 2018 figures.

Following a decline in the average income level in 2018, largely due to extreme weather, there was a recovery in average FFI in 2019.

However, Teagasc found that this recovery was uneven, with the average FFI concealing differences across the various farm types.

The information was highlighted in the recently launched Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2020 by Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The review and outlook pointed to the average dairy farm income which increased by 9% to €66,570 last year.

It stated that “the reversion to normal weather conditions in 2019; the related fall in feed expenditure; and a further boost in milk production offset the fall in the milk price in 2019 (down 3%).”

Dairy farms are consistently the most profitable farms, however, almost all dairy farms are classified as full time farms. File Photo.

Meanwhile, in 2019 average cattle rearing income increased by 11% to €9,188 with Suckler cow production the “dominant enterprise” on these farms.

Average gross output increased by 2% on 2018 figures, reaching €36,715 in 2019, with the average direct payment increasing by 12% to €14,706.

The provision of additional support payments in the form of the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) added an average of €780 to the typical Cattle Rearing farm while payments under the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP) were worth an average of €482 in 2019.

Average income on Cattle (Other) farms decreased by 6% to €13,893 which was largely due to a decrease in 2019 finished cattle prices. Prices decreased due to adverse market conditions.

Overall, the average gross output value per farm decreased by 4% in 2019, which was offset slightly by a 10% increase in direct payments.

Direct payments to Cattle (Other) farms increased due to a special payment received under the Beef Exception Aid Measure (BEAM).

Cattle (Other) farms received €1,548 per farm in 2019 from this scheme.

The value of Gross Output was €50,470 with direct payments on average totalling €17,930. There were 14,322 Sheep farms represented in the National Farm survey.

In 2019 sheep farms had an average income of €14,604 representing a 9% increase on 2018 figures.

The main reason behind this increase in FFI was the fall in production costs.

Direct costs fell by 6% to a farm average of €18,209, with purchased concentrate costs decreasing by 18% to €6,929.

Direct payments increased slightly on 2018 figures - up to an average of almost €19,320. This increase was largely due to BEAM which benefitted sheep farms that also have cattle.

Tillage farms had an average income of €34,437, which was a 15% decrease on 2018 figures, although harvest yields were up substantially in 2019 due to the favourable weather conditions and a fall in cereal prices.

This resulted in a fall in tillage farm margins in 2019.

