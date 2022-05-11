Anti-dumping duties 'can no longer be justified'

Barriers, such as anti-dumping duties on fertiliser, can “no longer be justified” given the current environment that the agriculture sector is operating in as a result of the war in Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Mr Coveney told the Fine Gael special conference on agriculture and rural development in Tullamore on Saturday such measures were “making life even more difficult” for agricultural producers and should be lifted.

“What is happening now in Ukraine and continues to happen is going to have a direct impact on every farm family and virtually every family across rural and urban Ireland in the months and years ahead,” Mr Coveney, a former agriculture minister, said.

Farm input costs have spiralled over the last year, with fertiliser prices particularly affected, costing more than double compared to 12 months ago.

Anti-dumping charges were implemented in 2019 on fertilisers coming into the EU from the US, Russia, and Trinidad and Tobago after an investigation by the Commission had found hard evidence for “dumping” of cheap fertiliser.

The measures were designed to protect the EU fertiliser industry, which already has to pay very high carbon allowance prices while competing with international competitors in countries where such carbon policies are not in place.

Mr Coveney said: “The truth is that between Russia and Ukraine, the impact that those markets, or the absence of them, have on global prices across multiple commodities [is] very, very significant.

“The impact this is going to have on agriculture and farming in the short-term is dramatic and we, as a Government, have to respond to that and to help to navigate a way through significant spikes in prices.

“These are dramatic cost implications for farms across the country to manage, and we’ve also got to not only manage that dramatic price change, but we’ve also got to ensure that doesn’t result in a significant fodder crisis in the autumn or through next winter.”

Mr Coveney said lessons should be learned from the 2013 fodder crisis.

“We were having to import hay from all across Europe, France, the UK, and further afield; and we were having to develop partnerships with co-ops and with shipping companies, haulage companies, to get in volumes to make sure we didn’t have cattle starving,” he said.

“We need to learn lessons from those experiences - and we are - and that is why Government is now trying to anticipate problems; trying to do what we can.

“We’re not going to be able to negate the consequences of this war and the sanctions that are required to bring this war to an end with Government intervention entirely.

“But we can certainly work with farm families, with farming organisations, with co-ops, with Teagasc, and with other advisory bodies to try to help farm businesses plan for and manage through this disruption.”

He told the conference that the sector needs to plan for a difficult second half of this year - explaining that the uncertainty would likely continue into 2023.

“It’s going to be a global challenge,” Mr Coveney said.

“When you’re a globalised economy like we are, you feel the pressure when there are global strains.”

The comments follow last month’s EU agriculture and fisheries council meeting, at which agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue said that in the short-term, the elimination of import duties and, as appropriate, anti-dumping duties on fertilisers, should be considered.

Industry bodies including the Irish Farmers’ Association have also called for the measure to be scrapped.