Angus Schools' competition winners announced

Four students from Gorey Community School in Wexford have been named the winners of the 2022 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition at an awards ceremony at Croke Park on Friday.

Winners Eoin Kelly, Caoimhe Crean, Caoimhe Horan and Pádraig Kinsella impressed the judges with their approach to the prestigious calf-rearing competition, which is now in its eighth year.

The Certified Irish Angus Schools' competition, created by Certified Irish Angus, ABP and Kepak, challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves for beef production.

The winning group researched the benefits of the "Three E’s" (environmental, economic and ethical) of Certified Irish Angus cattle systems, while also developing a recipe booklet to educate the local community on the sustainable breed.

As part of their project, the group conducted a survey with dairy farmers which showed promising results for the consideration of using the Certified Irish Angus breed in dairy farming.

Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with, from left, Eoin Kelly,Padraig Kinsella, Caoimhe Crean and Caoimhe Horan from Gorey Community School who were announced as the winners of the 2022 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition. Photo: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

They took on the challenge of educating farmers about how they could increase the economic value of a dairy-bred calf by using an Irish Angus sire and organised a number of events aimed at farmers to spread the message. This interesting message was spread among the Gorey community by creating a Certified Irish Angus recipe booklet which was distributed in the local Tesco store.

Opening the event, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “At a time when there are growing demands from consumers around the provenance of their food, the Certified Irish Angus Schools' Competition is an important bridge between the producer and the consumer.

"It also tells a tremendous story of the quality of animal we are renowned for producing and the incredible care our world-class farmers take of their animals.”

Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore was the special guest at this year’s awards ceremony, sharing her experience of growing up on a farm and how this positively impacted her love for animals and instilled a good work ethic that allowed her to achieve her dreams.

Announcing the winners, Charles Smith, Irish Angus Producer Group General Manager, said: "The students displayed immense maturity and knowledge of the agri-food sector and it is an honour for us to host them.

"Gorey Community School are well-deserved winners of this year's competition. The fact that one of the winning team is not from a farm but possesses a deep respect for farming and all things rural, demonstrates the strength of the community this group come from."

The runners up in the 2022 competition were Grace McKeon and Jane Carty from Carrick-On-Shannon Community School, Co Leitrim.

The students explored the theme 'Health and Safety on Beef Farms' in which they studied the impact farming can have mentally and physically.

As a result, the team created an emergency details sheet for farmers and a traffic light system to engage with children and notify farm visitors of the dangers in areas of the farm.

Conor Farrell from The Abbey School, Tipperary Town, was awarded an Outstanding Achievement award recognising his contribution to the competition.

Judges are currently in the process of selecting five new schools from a shortlist of 35, who will receive their calves at the National Ploughing Championships in September.