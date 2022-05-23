Almost €20,000an acre expected for Kerry holding

There are a number of elements that influence the price a piece of land achieves on the open market. Apart from quality and accessibility, the size of the holding is an important element. Generally speaking, the smaller the parcel, the more affordable it is, and therefore, the wider the range of interests it will have.

A high-quality 18-acre farm near Milltown in Kerry is a good example of a holding that combines a few of the major elements, with the element of size thrown in.

The highly accessible property in the townland of Laharn is described by Killarney-based auctioneer Ken O’Sullivan as prime quality agricultural land. With a generous length of road frontage, it is all in pasture and laid out in one easy-to-manage field.

“It’s currently in pasture,” said Mr O’Sullivan, “and it’s gently sloping therefore, a naturally free-draining parcel, and it’s south-facing too.”

The land is suitable for all types of farming, he adds, and it enjoys some unusually panoramic views of the MacGillycuddy Reeks.

The aesthetics of the impressive scenery may not be just limited to grazing cows, however, as there is real potential for a future owner to build a home on the land. Given the property’s size and its commutable distance from Killarney (approximately 13km), it is the kind of farm that will attract those more interested in living on the land than farming it.

“It’s a short drive from Killarney,” says Ken. “It’s also only about five or six kilometres from Milltown, where the nearest shops and recently-built primary and secondary schools are. Some of the interest in it is from people who have made a bit of money in the last five years or so,” he added.

“People who want to upgrade their residence and who also want some land with it. That’s one section of interest in it. The other section is obviously commercial dairy farmers in the area and there are a number of those locally.”

The price guide is €350,000. At almost €20,000/acre, it’s a strong expectation but offers have been coming in and prices in the area have been strong of late, with a similar-sized parcel near nearby Beaufort said to have made in excess of €25,000/acre last year.