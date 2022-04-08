56-acre farm up for auction

Coming up for sale by public auction later this month is a 56-acre mid-Kerry farm listed with Killarney-based auctioneer Tom Spillane.

The farm is located in the townland of Kilnanare, approximately 10km west of Kerry International Airport, between the N70 and the N72 routes.

The centrally-located holding is approximately 6km from Castlemaine and mid-distance (circa 19km) between Tralee and Killarney. The villages of both Milltown and Firies are a ten-minute drive away.

Bounded by the River Maine on its northern flanks, the property benefits from the Maine River Catchment Area Scheme.

“It was in the late 1950s and early 1960s,” said Mr Spillane.

“It put in canals and so forth and because the property has benefitted from that, it’s in excellent condition.”

There are agricultural outbuildings, which include a slatted unit and a hay shed with a double lean-to structure. According to the selling agents, these are old but are still very much useful and in a practical and workable condition. There is also a two-storey traditional farmhouse which is in a derelict condition.

“There’s been good strong interest in it,” added Mr Spillane, “and we propose to sell it by auction because we find that it’s the best method of selling a farm – it focuses people’s attention and whoever is interested in buying it will have an opportunity to buy it on the day.”

The price guide in excess of €10,000 per acre is a reasonable level that may well go higher on the day. As with all quality land blocks that come on the market in Kerry, there is likely to be an element of the “Kerry shares effect”.

All will be revealed after 3pm on April 27 at the Royal Hotel in Killarney.