49-acre Laois Equestrian Centre for public auction in lots

A 49-acre parcel of land in the Midlands, complete with equestrian facilities is always going to draw a crowd of various interested parties.

Mullingar-based auctioneers James L Murtagh & Associates are bringing such a property to public auction on Thursday, June 9, at 3pm. The sale will take place simultaneously online (through LSL Auctions) and at the County Arms Hotel, Birr, Co Offaly. The man wielding the gavel is Pádraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh & Associates.