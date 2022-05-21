49-acre Laois Equestrian Centre for public auction in lots

The holding is located in the townland of Ballynahown, near Clonaslee, County Laois.
Farm Property: Ballynahown Clonaslee 49 acres

Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 08:00

A 49-acre parcel of land in the Midlands, complete with equestrian facilities is always going to draw a crowd of various interested parties.

Mullingar-based auctioneers James L Murtagh & Associates are bringing such a property to public auction on Thursday, June 9, at 3pm. The sale will take place simultaneously online (through LSL Auctions) and at the County Arms Hotel, Birr, Co Offaly. The man wielding the gavel is Pádraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh & Associates.

The farm is being offered in lots — Lot 1 consisting of the house and the equestrian facilities on 8 acres. Lot 2 is the remaining 41 acres of land and Lot 3 is the entire holding.

The house and facilities are in excellent ready-to-go condition. The price guide for Lot 1 is €249,000 while Lot 2 is guided at €349,000, giving an interesting overall guide of €600,000 (€12,200/acre).

