40-acre holding for online auction with €6,500/acre guide

The roadside holding has excellent access, with ample road frontage.
The 40-acres at Ballintona in southwest Limerick.

Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 11:30
Conor Power

For anyone looking to purchase some acreage in County Limerick, there is an interesting opportunity coming up in the form of an online land auction on the 23rd of June next.

The event is on youbid.ie, where interested parties need to pre-register and the block of land in question is a piece of grassland in the townland of Ballintona, near the village of Balgally in Southwest Limerick.

The roadside holding has excellent access, with ample road frontage. It is all in one block and all in grass, laid out in six divisions.

According to the Limerick-city-based selling agents O’Connor Murphy, this represents an excellent opportunity to acquire a 40-acre parcel of land.

“The land is laid out in six easily managed divisions,” says selling agent Tomás Mulcahy, who also refers to the property’s extensive road frontage which, he says “may offer potential residential sites, subject to planning permission.”

It has been a strong feature of smaller holdings that they have attracted the interest of people who look upon them for the interest of living on them and building a house, rather than exploiting the land itself for agricultural enterprise.

The size of this particular holding may preclude it from that market segment but it all will depend on the price that this farm receives at auction.

The Limerick City commuter belt has been spreading wider all the time and the advent of remote working (an era accelerated by Pandemic policies) have all contributed to the ‘gentleman farmer’ model of smallholdings.

Aside from that, however, it’s the land itself that will probably tip the scale and the next owner is very likely to be a farmer.

Ballgalley is 2.3km away, Ballylanders is 3km. Tipperary Town is 18km and Limerick City is 41km.

The price guide is €260,000. At €6,500 per acre, it will be hard to find better value in this neck of the woods. There is some mixed quality within the property, however and when it comes to an open auction, the true value of the farm is quickly revealed.

