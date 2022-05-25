25-acre farm near Cork-Limerick border is a good opportunity at €8k an acre

A 25-acre holding close to the large north Cork market town of Charleville represents a good opportunity for someone to acquire some additional acreage.

Located in the townland of Mountplummer, approximately 25km west of Charleville, the farm is just over the border in County Limerick, approximately 9km from Dromcolliher and 24km north of Kanturk.

The land is of reasonably good quality and, according to the selling agents – Charleville- based Sherry Fitzgerald Walsh – it is a parcel that would benefit from some investment by the next owner.

The relatively modest size of the farm also means that it could attract the interest of those looking for a place to build a home and have some acreage for keeping horses, for example. Indeed, the previous owners managed to acquire full planning permission to build a home. Although the permission isn’t transferrable, it does mean that a strong precedent has been set, giving the property a favourable recent planning history.

“At one stage, there was planning permission there for a house and farm buildings,” confirms selling agent Derry Walsh. “They’re buying another place now, which is why this property is for sale... It has a strong planning history.”

The farm is presented in five divisions and according to the selling agents, there has been good interest in it so far, with queries emanating both from the farming and the non-farming communities:

“There’s a nice bit of interest in it,” says Derry, “with a good number of people having walked it already. We’re hoping to receive an offer fairly shortly.”

The asking price of €200,000 (€8,000/acre) reflects the overall land quality of the farm. For the right client, it represents an interesting opportunity.