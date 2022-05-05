€2.5m to be made available for soil and agri-tech research in Ireland

Aim of Soil Call is to provide knowledge on farming practices and soil health that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation
€2.5m to be made available for soil and agri-tech research in Ireland

Soil Call will support research to assess farm-level carbon balances to support climate action initiatives. File picture

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 10:47

More than €2.5m will be made available to fund soil and agri-technology research initiatives in Ireland.

€1.5m will be provided for a new European Joint Programme (EJP) on Agricultural Soils research funding call, while more than €1m in funding will also be made available for a European Research Area Network (ERA-NET) as part of two important European research initiatives.

The aim of the EJP-Soil Call is to provide knowledge on farming practices and soil health that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation. 

It will support research to assess farm-level carbon balances to support climate action initiatives. 

The research also has the potential to connect with national research being conducted through the National Agricultural Soil Carbon Observatory and the pilot Soil Sampling Programme.

ICT-AGRI-Food ERA-NET focuses on four areas, including the development of technologies that make agri-food systems more transparent for consumers and others along the value chain, the identification of barriers and solutions for the adoption of computer technologies in the agri-food chain, and the development and evaluation of data-driven incentive systems to support sustainable and resilient farm management practices.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said: “I am delighted to announce funding for these two important European research initiatives which will enable Irish researchers’ to take part. 

"The topics under investigation in the ICT call include technologies for improved food system transparency, barriers, and data for more sustainable farming practices. which tie in very closely with many of the commitments in the Food Vision 2030 Strategy.”

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - AgTech
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices