€16,500 an acre sought for 110-acre farm in the Kingdom

After a year of relatively little acreage coming on the market in Kerry, 2022 is already looking like a very different year.

Already, in the first few months of the new year, a number of important farmsteads have been brought forward in the Kingdom and a 110-acre farm new to the market in North Kerry will surely be one of the most desired farms to come up for sale in some time.

The property in question is in the townland of Listrim – approximately 6km north of the county town of Tralee and 4km south of the ancient historical village (and the birthplace of St Brendan the Navigator) of Ardfert.

This large holding consists of top-quality level land presented in one undivided lot. As well as being easily accessible from the public road, the farm also has an agricultural passageway constructed for ease of access.

“It’s in superb condition,” said Tralee-based selling agent Ger Carmody. “It has been all re-seeded in the last twelve months or so... all the drainage work is done and the whole property has been tidied up.”

This is just the kind of uncommon opportunity that certain holders of Kerry shares would be tempted to cash in for and one can imagine the competition being strong for such a good ready-to-go farm as this one.

There aren’t any entitlements coming with the land and neither are there any buildings on it, but the land is good and, more importantly, it is ‘ready to go’.

The farm isn’t long on the market, but there has already been some reaction to it, with a number of enquiries within the first few days of it going online, according to the selling agents.

“It’s unusual for a property of that size to come on the market anywhere within the environs of Tralee,” said Mr Carmody.

“It’s quite a while since I’ve seen a 110-acre farm come up for sale.”

The holding comes with very good road frontage, that extends up to 120 metres, completing a picture of excellent quality with superb access for the prospective buyer.

According to the selling agents, it’s a farm that will lend itself to any number of agricultural activities. With the dairying sector being the dominant one in this part of the world, however, it’s most likely to be purchased by someone from that sector.

“Dairying would be the main driver - or silage and grazing,” added Mr Carmody. “We’d be guiding in and around €16,500 per acre.”

The strong guide price reflects the farm’s unique combination of location, size and quality.

It is also arriving on the market at what appears to be a very good time – at the end of a prolonged period of a lack of opportunity for expanding farmers in Kerry; and, indeed, for those holding those Kerry shares.

This is an opportunity that a number of farmers and/or investors will make an effort to seize and it should be an important marker for the area as we head into the second quarter of 2022.