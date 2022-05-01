€13-€14,000/acre expected for East Cork farm

'Top-quality land' near Kildorrery is laid out in a single field of pasture and enjoys extensive public road frontage
€13-€14,000/acre expected for East Cork farm

Farm could be used for tillage, dairying or equine use, according to the selling agent.

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 07:00
Conor Power

In East Cork, there’s a strong farming scene where good-quality land blocks can often come under intense competition.

It all depends on timing and circumstance, of course, but what this area has going for it is the fact that it is in the Golden Vale zone but one where there is also a strong scene from the tillage sector and the equestrian sector, with a number of important horse breeders and trainers resident in the area.

Added to that is the fact that it is within commuting distance of Cork City, with an excellent road and rail infrastructure that has made the area both accessible and desirable, suiting those seeking an outside farm as well as those looking to settle and farm in the area.

A 40-acre holding new to the market with Mitchelstown-based auctioneers JJ O’Brien & Son is a good example of such a property. Located in the townland of Ballyvoddy near the village of Kildorrery, the holding is laid out in a single field of pasture and enjoys extensive public road frontage.

“It’s top-quality land,” said selling agent Aidan O’Brien. “That is a great vein of land in that area around Rockmills... it has been used for grazing for the last number of years and it’s all in one field with a kind of L-shape.”

The farm is accessed via a public road, with the property starting where the cul-de-sac road ends, just a few hundred metres off the Kildorrery-Glanworth road. It is 3km south of Kildorrery and 6km north of Glanworth, with the M8 motorway roughly 12km away.

“It’s the kind of land that could be used for tillage, dairying or equine use,” said Mr O'Brien. 

“It would even make for a good hobby farm. There’s a three-column hay barn there, as well as the ruins of an old dwelling. There aren’t many houses around there so I’d imagine that an owner would get planning permission for a one-off dwelling.”

The agent says interest has been good so far, with a good number of enquiries. The price expectation is in the region of €13,000-€14,000/acre.

Read More

Strong interest already in 34-acre Cork farm

More in this section

Spreading fertilizer Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist
Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it? Silage quality has never been more important - so what can you do about it?
Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost Stephen Cadogan: Six-year rule must change or vital rural workers will be lost
#Farming - Property#Farming - Munster
<p>The IFA is campaigning to ensure the price paid for pigs reaches €2/kg. Picture: Gareth Chaney.</p>

IFA: Other retailers must match Tesco price increases

READ NOW
Agribusiness Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Munster farming Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Tillage sector

SPECIAL REPORTS

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here

Animal Health

Read here

Hemp Farming

Read here

Artifical Insemination

Read here

NAME OF REPORT HERE

Read here

Fertiliser & Lime

Read here
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices