How to create an ePaper icon on your Apple iOS device.
Irish Examiner Apps are compatible with devices running software versions
of 10 and above on iOS devices. For older devices, why not create an icon for
the desktop version of the ePaper on your home screen for easy daily access.
How to check your software version.
iOS devices.
Open your device settings.
Go to General settings.
Select About. You will see your software version number.
If above 10, go to the App store to download the Irish Examiner ePaper app.
If below 10, follow the steps below.
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
