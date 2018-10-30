Home»Exam Viral

West Cork flood relief project 'whale pass' largest in Europe

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 04:04 PM

The now-completed fish pass on the River Bandon in West Cork is said to be the largest in Europe running at a 3.6km stretch.

Known locally a the 'whale pass', the flood defence walls have been completed as can be seen along Glasslinn Road in Bandon.

The project is part of the Bandon Flood Relief Scheme which took a total of seven months to complete.

Although the works on the River Bandon was met with some controversy earlier this year, Wills Bros Ltd Civil Engineering Contractors, ByrneLooby, the Office of Public Works and Cork County Council had expressed their thanks to the businesses and people of Bandon for their patience during the duration of the scheme.

The footage below shows the completed fish pass from the air.

Video by Dan Linehan

- Digital Desk


