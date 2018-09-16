Watch: Spot yourself taking part in the Cork Women's Mini Marathon

Now in its 37th year, the Cork Women’s Mini Marathon is underway today with over 8,000 participants expected to take part in the event.

Hailed as Munster’s premier women’s road race, it has grown to become one of the biggest sporting participation events in the region.

Elaine Duggan of the @CorkEveningEcho blown away by support for the #eeminimarathon in Cork pic.twitter.com/E7YMY9yKDZ — Gráinne McGuinness (@GMMcGuinness) September 16, 2018

Hosted by the Athletic Association of Ireland and sponsored by the Evening Echo since its inception, all proceeds go to the Athletic Association of Ireland (Cork) to assist with the development of athletics in the Cork region.

The race attracts women, as well as some men, of all ages and abilities, who are instrumental in supporting local and national charities.

Participants today have taken off from the starting line at Centre Park Road and will run 6km, taking in The Marina, Blackrock Village, Ballintemple, Maryville, Monahan Road and finishing in Kennedy Park.

Can you spot yourself warming at the start line up for the 6km route below?

