Home»Exam Viral

Watch: Spot yourself taking part in the Cork Women's Mini Marathon

Sunday, September 16, 2018 - 02:18 PM

Now in its 37th year, the Cork Women’s Mini Marathon is underway today with over 8,000 participants expected to take part in the event.

Hailed as Munster’s premier women’s road race, it has grown to become one of the biggest sporting participation events in the region.

Hosted by the Athletic Association of Ireland and sponsored by the Evening Echo since its inception, all proceeds go to the Athletic Association of Ireland (Cork) to assist with the development of athletics in the Cork region.

The race attracts women, as well as some men, of all ages and abilities, who are instrumental in supporting local and national charities.

Participants today have taken off from the starting line at Centre Park Road and will run 6km, taking in The Marina, Blackrock Village, Ballintemple, Maryville, Monahan Road and finishing in Kennedy Park.

Can you spot yourself warming at the start line up for the 6km route below?

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Evening Echo Women's Mini MarathonMini MarathonCork

Related Articles

Brian Dillons seal victory with two late goals

AUDIO: O’Donovan brothers' victory helped inspire me, says Sanita Puspure

Cork firefighter completes gruelling 32-county charity marathon challenge

Carla Rowe stars as Dublin defeat Cork in Ladies Football decider

More in this Section

Watch this guy perfectly recreate a video game character select screen

Fundraising concerts to be held for Gareth O'Callaghan in Cork and Dublin

Can you guess which are the most Instagrammed airports in the world?

Endangered giraffe born at English Safari Park takes first steps


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »