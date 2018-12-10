NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Watch: Cork Youth Orchestra steal the show at Cork City Hall Christmas concert

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 01:17 PM

Cork Youth Orchestra stole the show at the 60th anniversary Christmas concert held in Cork City Hall on Saturday.

'The Snowman: Magical Christmas Matinee' performed by the talented Cork Youth Orchestra who "knocked out" the audience with a brilliant performance.

Among the attendees on the night was Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Video by Gavin Browne

The production at Cork City Hall has been complimented by the concert-goers as "beautiful" and included "talented young musicians and gorgeous narration."

Cork Youth OrchestraCorkMusicCork City HallChristmasConcert

