Watch: Cork Youth Orchestra steal the show at Cork City Hall Christmas concert

Cork Youth Orchestra stole the show at the 60th anniversary Christmas concert held in Cork City Hall on Saturday.
'The Snowman: Magical Christmas Matinee' performed by the talented Cork Youth Orchestra who "knocked out" the audience with a brilliant performance.
Among the attendees on the night was Tánaiste Simon Coveney.
With the @CYOCork in Cork City Hall tonight! Brilliant! @corkcitycouncil pic.twitter.com/nT2MzCJijz— Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) December 8, 2018
I’m totally knocked out by these amazing young French Horn players @CYOCork @idecco1 @corkpops pic.twitter.com/1AXos6BtSl— Evelyn Grant (@evelynlyric) December 8, 2018
Video by Gavin Browne
The production at Cork City Hall has been complimented by the concert-goers as "beautiful" and included "talented young musicians and gorgeous narration."
Lights out in Cork City Hall for The Snowman @CYOCork. Beautiful sounds, talented young musicians and gorgeous narration by @evelynlyric. Well done @tomas1ok #PureCork pic.twitter.com/OjlaJ7M6pk— Gill Barrett (@gillbbarrett) December 8, 2018
