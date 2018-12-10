Watch: Cork Youth Orchestra steal the show at Cork City Hall Christmas concert

Cork Youth Orchestra stole the show at the 60th anniversary Christmas concert held in Cork City Hall on Saturday.

'The Snowman: Magical Christmas Matinee' performed by the talented Cork Youth Orchestra who "knocked out" the audience with a brilliant performance.

Among the attendees on the night was Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

Video by Gavin Browne

The production at Cork City Hall has been complimented by the concert-goers as "beautiful" and included "talented young musicians and gorgeous narration."

Lights out in Cork City Hall for The Snowman @CYOCork. Beautiful sounds, talented young musicians and gorgeous narration by @evelynlyric. Well done @tomas1ok #PureCork pic.twitter.com/OjlaJ7M6pk — Gill Barrett (@gillbbarrett) December 8, 2018

- Digital Desk