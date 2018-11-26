Home»Exam Viral

Watch: Bear pulls open door on unexpected visit to police station

Monday, November 26, 2018 - 06:46 PM

Remarkable CCTV footage shows the moment a bear opened a door to a police station and popped in for a visit.

The video from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) station in Truckee shows the bear standing on its hind legs and pulling the door open from its handle, shortly before it is chased out by two armed officers.

The clip of the bear paying its unexpected night time visit was posted to the CHP Donner Pass Facebook page.

The account later shared another video of the bear caught on its outdoors CCTV, this time showing it investigating a large dustbin.

The bear’s visit was of course met with some delightful puns in the comments section.

“This is unbearable! It could have been a grizzly situation,” wrote one user.

“I guess he doesn’t like your selection of snacks or he ran out of change,” wrote another, referencing the vending machines seen by the entrance to the police station.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BearCaliforniaCCTVPoliceUS

More in this Section

Someone in Cork used a spoon as an ignition key and the reaction is forking hilarious

Santa has written a letter to the Gardaí and here’s what it says

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his stand-up show to Dublin

VIDEO: Impromptu sing-song breaks out in Dublin airport during six-hour flight delay


Lifestyle

Kym Marsh is set to become a granny at 42 – here are the rules for being a young nan

6 times Michelle Obama has been our power-dressing icon on her book tour

Gig Review: Boy George and Culture Club at 3Arena, Dublin

Prolongedpuberty may be key to a long life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 24, 2018

    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 38
    • 41
    • 42
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »