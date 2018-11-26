Watch: Bear pulls open door on unexpected visit to police station

Remarkable CCTV footage shows the moment a bear opened a door to a police station and popped in for a visit.

The video from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) station in Truckee shows the bear standing on its hind legs and pulling the door open from its handle, shortly before it is chased out by two armed officers.

The clip of the bear paying its unexpected night time visit was posted to the CHP Donner Pass Facebook page.

The account later shared another video of the bear caught on its outdoors CCTV, this time showing it investigating a large dustbin.

The bear’s visit was of course met with some delightful puns in the comments section.

“This is unbearable! It could have been a grizzly situation,” wrote one user.

“I guess he doesn’t like your selection of snacks or he ran out of change,” wrote another, referencing the vending machines seen by the entrance to the police station.

