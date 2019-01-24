Video: Hot Wans chilli-eating competition in aid of Cork ARC Cancer Support

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
Winning contestants Dan Sykes and Cormac Daly. Pic: Larry Cummins
Watch the highlights from the inaugural Hot Wans chilli-eating competition, in aid of Cork ARC Cancer Support services.
Organised by Rock Steady Food Co., it was held at the Crane Lane last night and won by Dan Sykes and Cormac Daly.
